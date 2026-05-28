2026 Ice Hockey World Championship
Switzerland Defeats Sweden; Canada Also Advances to Semifinals
Top favorite Canada avenged its loss in the Olympic final with a decisive victory over the U.S. in the Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinals. The Canadians defeated the defending champions 4-0. Meanwhile, host Switzerland beat Sweden 3-1, keeping the Swiss alive in their quest for their first gold medal…
Awaiting them in the semifinals is the surprise team Norway, which reached the top four for the first time after a 2-0 win over Latvia. Canada will face Finland, the 2022 world champion, which defeated the Czech Republic 4-1.
Canadian veteran Sidney Crosby scores
In late February, in the final of the Olympic ice hockey tournament in Italy, the U.S. had defeated the Canadians 2-1 in overtime. At that time, however, both teams fielded completely different lineups.
In this rematch, young star Macklin Celebrini scored his sixth goal of the tournament to make it 1-0 (19th minute). Dylan Holloway scored the second goal (30th minute). In the penultimate minute, Connor Brown and veteran Sidney Crosby each added an empty-net goal for the record-holding world champions, bringing the score to 4-0.
Switzerland Struggled Early On
The Swiss, who had been flawless in the preliminary round, fell behind against their nemesis Sweden, with Linus Karlsson (7th) scoring for the ten-time world champions. After surviving a five-minute penalty kill, Roman Josi (14th) tied the game at 1-1.
In the second period, the Swiss captain set up the goal that gave Denis Malgin (33rd) the lead. Three and a half minutes later, Calvin Thürkauf made it 3-1 on the power play for the team that has finished as runner-up in the last two World Championships. The Swedes, however, failed to score again despite several great chances.
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