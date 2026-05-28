Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

2026 Ice Hockey World Championship

Switzerland Defeats Sweden; Canada Also Advances to Semifinals

Nachrichten
28.05.2026 19:18
Jubilation for the hosts—the Swiss are in the semifinals
Jubilation for the hosts—the Swiss are in the semifinals(Bild: EPA/ANDREAS BECKER)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Top favorite Canada avenged its loss in the Olympic final with a decisive victory over the U.S. in the Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinals. The Canadians defeated the defending champions 4-0. Meanwhile, host Switzerland beat Sweden 3-1, keeping the Swiss alive in their quest for their first gold medal…

0 Kommentare

Awaiting them in the semifinals is the surprise team Norway, which reached the top four for the first time after a 2-0 win over Latvia. Canada will face Finland, the 2022 world champion, which defeated the Czech Republic 4-1.

Canadian veteran Sidney Crosby scores
In late February, in the final of the Olympic ice hockey tournament in Italy, the U.S. had defeated the Canadians 2-1 in overtime. At that time, however, both teams fielded completely different lineups.

In this rematch, young star Macklin Celebrini scored his sixth goal of the tournament to make it 1-0 (19th minute). Dylan Holloway scored the second goal (30th minute). In the penultimate minute, Connor Brown and veteran Sidney Crosby each added an empty-net goal for the record-holding world champions, bringing the score to 4-0.

Switzerland Struggled Early On
The Swiss, who had been flawless in the preliminary round, fell behind against their nemesis Sweden, with Linus Karlsson (7th) scoring for the ten-time world champions. After surviving a five-minute penalty kill, Roman Josi (14th) tied the game at 1-1.

In the second period, the Swiss captain set up the goal that gave Denis Malgin (33rd) the lead. Three and a half minutes later, Calvin Thürkauf made it 3-1 on the power play for the team that has finished as runner-up in the last two World Championships. The Swedes, however, failed to score again despite several great chances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
28.05.2026 19:18
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf