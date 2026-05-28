APA CEO Clemens Pig has submitted his application to ORF

“Not self-promotion or grand theatrics”

What is needed here is not self-promotion or grand theatrics, but rather calm, engaging, and results-oriented leadership. After all, the role of an ORF Director General extends far beyond traditional media management. “It’s not just about ratings, reach, or commercial logic. The ORF must devote all its energy to public value, democratic principles, cultural and regional identity, digital innovation, and journalistic credibility. It must remain a public institution—independent of political parties, special interests, and specific social circles.”

The 51-year-old, through his now ten-year tenure at the helm of the APA news agency—a cooperative owned by the ORF and many Austrian daily newspapers—is in regular contact with nearly all major media outlets in the country. The Tyrolean also advocates strongly for cooperation within the domestic media market, arguing that reliable information is key to competing with the Big Tech giants and their platforms. Pig also emphasized this in the context of his recent application: “That is why we need an ORF that is strong but not self-centered; that cooperates where it benefits the country; and that contributes its infrastructure, innovative strength, and experience to partnerships in a fair and transparent manner.”