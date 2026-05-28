Trump now even wants to “blow up” allies

Trump threatens Oman with attack

Trump had previously been asked whether he would accept a short-term agreement under which Iran and Oman, located on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf, could control the strategically important strait. “No, the strait will be open to everyone,” said the U.S. president. “These are international waters, and Oman will behave like everyone else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that; they’ll be fine.”