Threat Against Oman
Trump now even wants to “blow up” allies
The war in the Middle East is not going the way Donald Trump imagined. The regime in Iran has still not been overthrown, the ceasefire is fragile, and the region is ablaze in every corner. The US president, who rants daily, is now not only targeting enemies but is even threatening his own allies with “blowing them up.”
During a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Trump put Oman on notice and threatened an attack should the sultanate side with Iran in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Oman must “behave,” he warned, or face serious consequences.
Trump threatens Oman with attack
Trump had previously been asked whether he would accept a short-term agreement under which Iran and Oman, located on the opposite side of the Persian Gulf, could control the strategically important strait. “No, the strait will be open to everyone,” said the U.S. president. “These are international waters, and Oman will behave like everyone else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that; they’ll be fine.”
Oman will behave like everyone else, or we’ll have to blow them up.
US-Präsident Donald Trump
Bild: AP/Alex Brandon
Iran Expresses Solidarity with Oman
Meanwhile, Iran expressed its solidarity with Oman following the “threats from U.S. officials,” as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced on Thursday.
The White House did not initially respond to a question from the AFP news agency asking whether Trump had misspoken and actually meant Iran instead of Oman. The U.S. State Department later released an excerpt and a transcript of Trump’s remarks on Oman—without any correction or clarification.
Key Mediator Role in the Iran War
Oman is an important ally of the U.S. and has attempted to mediate in the Iran war. The war began in late February with attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran. Since then, the Strait of Hormuz has also been a central point of contention. Normally, about one-fifth of the world’s oil is transported through the strait.
Confused Venezuela with Iran?
Trump apparently also confused Iran with Venezuela during the same cabinet meeting. He said that Venezuela had “no navy, no air force”—a phrase Trump had repeatedly used in reference to Iran.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.