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Due to climate change

Researchers in Lower Austria sound the alarm: Tropical toxin in corn

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28.05.2026 05:00
A highly dangerous mold toxin has recently been discovered in fields in Lower Austria.
A highly dangerous mold toxin has recently been discovered in fields in Lower Austria.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Countrypixel - stock.adobe.com, Fendi - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Von Josef Poyer

Climate change is reaching our fields: A rare fungal toxin from the tropics has now also been discovered in local corn. Researchers in Lower Austria are calling for more studies …

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It is a finding that demands attention: For the first time, the highly toxic mold toxin aflatoxin B1 ( ) has been detected in corn in the Tullnerfeld region (Lower Austria)—and at levels exceeding the EU limit. There is no cause for panic yet, but experts see this as a serious warning sign.

The discovery was made by researchers from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, at the Tulln site as part of a long-term project. The focus was actually on a completely different goal, but then the nasty surprise suddenly turned up.

Highly dangerous mold toxin has recently been discovered in fields in Lower Austria.
Highly dangerous mold toxin has recently been discovered in fields in Lower Austria.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Countrypixel - stock.adobe.com, Fendi - stock.adobe.com)

“When we were notified of the findings, we were quite surprised. We could hardly believe it and repeated the measurements,” reports chemist Dr. Stephan Freitag.

Mold-infected corn cobs: a phenomenon with dire consequences.
Mold-infected corn cobs: a phenomenon with dire consequences.(Bild: BOKU University)

An “African problem” that is drawing closer
Aflatoxin B1 is one of the most potent naturally occurring toxins and is produced by molds that thrive in warm, dry conditions—conditions that are becoming increasingly common in eastern Austria. Experts see this as a potential link to climate change. Particularly alarming: even a small dose can trigger liver cancer—a bitter reality in parts of Africa for quite some time now!

It is still unclear how widespread the problem actually is in this country. There have been isolated reports, but comprehensive data is lacking. Freitag emphasizes: “The specific risk is difficult to assess—we need more studies and, above all, more monitoring.”

Zitat Icon

In any case, this mold toxin is more toxic than the pesticides used in Austria. However, the specific risk is still difficult to assess. 

Dr. Stephan Freitag, BOKU Wien

Bild: www.primephoto.at


 calls for more inspections of local fieldsFor scientists, the discovery is one thing above all: a sign to take a closer look. In the future, there will be increased research into how frequently such toxins occur in local crops and which regions might be particularly affected.

The message is clear: no immediate danger, but a health-related issue that should be monitored. As temperatures rise, risks that have been rare in Austria could become more common.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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