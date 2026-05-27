Ralf Rangnick Suddenly Back in the Spotlight at Milan!

Rangnick already in the mix at Milan in 2020

According to “Gazzetta,” Rangnick is once again a top candidate for the role of sporting director: He was already close to a deal with Milan in 2020, at the time in a dual role as coach and sporting director. Ultimately, however, Stefano Pioli remained coach, and the deal with Rangnick fell through due to internal resistance within the club. Pioli eventually won the league title with Milan in 2022.