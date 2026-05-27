Meeting in Vienna
Ralf Rangnick Suddenly Back in the Spotlight at Milan!
Ralf Rangnick’s future as Austria’s head coach still seems up in the air, and the announcement of a contract extension beyond the World Cup is a long time coming. Or is everything turning out quite differently? Because the “Gazzetta dello Sport” reports in its Wednesday edition that the German met with AC Milan in Vienna on Tuesday.
There was a lot of excitement among Italian journalists on Tuesday. The news that Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in Vienna set the rumor mill abuzz. What could be the purpose of his trip? The “Gazzetta dello Sport” now reports in its Wednesday edition that the Swede and Milan owner Gerry Cardinale met with none other than Austria’s national team coach Ralf Rangnick.
A Fresh Start
After missing out on the Champions League, the “Rossoneri” recently turned the club upside down, firing the entire executive team: In addition to coach Massimiliano Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada also fell victim to the sweeping changes.
The club is now reorganizing, with Andoni Iraola poised to take over as the new coach. A three-year contract is ready to be signed for the Spaniard, who surprisingly led Bournemouth to sixth place in the English Premier League last season. Time is of the essence, as Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica Lisbon are also pursuing the 43-year-old.
Rangnick already in the mix at Milan in 2020
According to “Gazzetta,” Rangnick is once again a top candidate for the role of sporting director: He was already close to a deal with Milan in 2020, at the time in a dual role as coach and sporting director. Ultimately, however, Stefano Pioli remained coach, and the deal with Rangnick fell through due to internal resistance within the club. Pioli eventually won the league title with Milan in 2022.
Six years later, Rangnick’s name is back in the mix—whether there’s any truth to the report will become clear in the coming days and weeks. It’s possible that Rangnick could join AC Milan alongside David Alaba: The Austrian national team captain is also being linked with the 19-time Italian champions following his departure from Real Madrid.
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