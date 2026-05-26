Ice Hockey World Championship Live Updates
LIVE: It’s underway! Now it’s all about the quarterfinals
Seventh group stage match at the Ice Hockey World Championship: Today, Austria and the USA face off for a spot in the quarterfinals. The score is 0-3 from the red-white-red perspective; we’re reporting live (live ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Here is the standings:
With the 2025 World Championship title in Stockholm and Olympic gold in 2026 in Milan, the U.S. has recently enjoyed two moments of glory—but for now, it doesn’t look like there will be another one in Switzerland: For one thing, only Matthew Tkachuk from the Olympic roster is in the lineup, with many stars missing—for another, this team lacks consistency in its performance, having already suffered three losses: 1-3 against Switzerland, 2-6 against Finland, and, surprisingly, 2-4 against Latvia.
This gives Austria, which in turn defeated Latvia 3-1, hope that a sensation might be in the cards. “It has the feel of a seventh and decisive playoff game; we have to be ready for that,” says Leon Wallner, who, as a World Championship debutant like Vinzenz Rohrer and Benjamin Nissner, already has three goals in the group stage. Meanwhile, Peter Schneider and Thimo Nickl, with four assists each, are Austria’s top assist providers.
Current Standings
With Switzerland and Finland, two teams have already secured their spots in Group A. Latvia is expected to grab the third ticket (facing Hungary). The fourth ticket will then be decided on Tuesday: With a sensational victory over the U.S.—whether after 60 or 65 minutes—Austria would advance to the quarterfinals. The U.S. would only advance with a win after 60 minutes. If the U.S. team wins only after overtime or a shootout, they would receive only two points. Then, along with Austria and Germany (assuming a win after 60 minutes on Monday night against Great Britain), they would have ten points in the final standings. In that case, the head-to-head matchups among these three teams would decide the outcome—and here the Germans would have the edge, ultimately advancing.
Defenseman Clemens Unterweger promises: “We’ll throw everything we’ve got into it.” He says they’re “clear underdogs” against the U.S., “and we have to accept that role. Still, we mustn’t hide, and we certainly mustn’t show too much respect.”
Austria’s captain agrees: “It won’t be an evenly matched game.” On the contrary: “They’ll come out full throttle; we’ll have to hold our ground in our defensive zone for a while, need an insanely good goaltending performance, and have to block a lot of shots,” Peter Schneider lists several points.
He hopes “that we can give our great fans here in Zurich another wonderful experience and deliver our best performance of the tournament. We We’ll leave our hearts on the ice.” A decision on the playing time of forwards Dominic Zwerger and Vinzenz Rohrer, who left the ice early during Sunday’s 2-5 loss to Finland due to minor injuries (head coach Bader: “A precautionary measure”), will not be made until game day.
Forward Paul Huber says ahead of the showdown at the Swiss Life Arena: “These are the kinds of games an athlete lives for. The fact that we’ve worked so hard to earn a spot in this game shows the character our team possesses.” Of course, he acknowledges the Herculean task ahead. But Huber also says: “The pressure is on the U.S., not us. We have to play compact, aggressive, and defiant right from the start.”
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