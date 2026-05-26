LIVE: It’s underway! Now it’s all about the quarterfinals

Current Standings

With Switzerland and Finland, two teams have already secured their spots in Group A. Latvia is expected to grab the third ticket (facing Hungary). The fourth ticket will then be decided on Tuesday: With a sensational victory over the U.S.—whether after 60 or 65 minutes—Austria would advance to the quarterfinals. The U.S. would only advance with a win after 60 minutes. If the U.S. team wins only after overtime or a shootout, they would receive only two points. Then, along with Austria and Germany (assuming a win after 60 minutes on Monday night against Great Britain), they would have ten points in the final standings. In that case, the head-to-head matchups among these three teams would decide the outcome—and here the Germans would have the edge, ultimately advancing.