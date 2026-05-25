University presidents earn more than the chancellor

Top performance demands top pay. This also applies to universities and their professors. Whether this is the case in Austria is now being called into question amid the debate over the science budget.

As is well known, Austria’s university rectors have declared the end is nigh. “Devastation,” “meltdown,” “historic attack”—the threatening rhetoric ahead of the planned mass demonstration on Wednesday on Vienna’s Ringstrasse could hardly be more apocalyptic. And the politicians? They’re playing along obediently. But no matter how high the waves of the student storm may have crashed: the salaries of the university rectors are apparently even higher.