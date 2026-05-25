Brace against Ried
Rapid secures final European spot thanks to Schöller
Rapid has secured the final European Cup spot—thanks in part to Jakob Schöller! The 20-year-old virtually single-handedly led the Hütteldorf side to a 3-0 victory in the playoff second leg against Ried with his brace. Louis Schaub added another goal in stoppage time. After a 1-2 loss in the first leg, Rapid advances to the second qualifying round of the Conference League with an aggregate score of 4-2.
Rapid made it into the European Cup at the last minute after all. The Hütteldorf side won the second leg of the playoff final against Ried 3-0 at home on Monday, making up for the 1-2 loss in the first leg and advancing to the second round of Conference League qualifying in July. Jakob Schöller (26th, 66th) and Louis Schaub (92nd) secured the Green-Whites’ first win after four losses and their first victory over Ried following three consecutive defeats.
In front of 14,604 spectators and in sweltering heat, the hosts dominated the match from the start, though it took nearly 18 minutes for the first real scoring chance to materialize. Marco Tilio, playing as the “number 10,” set up Nikolaus Wurmbrand, but the ÖFB U21 national team player shot over the crossbar. Eight minutes later, Rapid struck for the first time in Ried’s specialty—from a set piece. Bendeguz Bolla sent a corner into the middle, and Schöller headed it in; Kingstone Mutandwa’s attempt to save it failed.
The match remained firmly in Vienna’s control, though they didn’t pose a threat again until the 40th minute. Wurmbrand played a cross into the middle, and Petter Nosa Dahl sent the ball over the goal from the five-yard box. Less than a minute later, the Norwegian curled the ball just wide of the far post.
Ried chances just before and after halftime
Ried only posed a real threat twice throughouttheentire match, once just before and once justafter halftime. Rapid goalie Niklas Hedl dove to stop a Mutandwa shot (44th minute); 19 seconds after the restart, the Ried striker failed to find the net from a good position. In the 59th minute, Rapid nearly capitalized on another corner kick; this time, a header by Serge-Philipp Raux-Yao was cleared off the line by Philipp Pomer.
The second corner goal came just seven minutes later. Ried failed to clear Bolla’s corner decisively; substitute Tobias Gulliksen crossed the ball back into the middle, and Schöller was on hand to head it in for the second time.
After that, the visibly exhausted Innviertler, who had played the semifinal against WAC before their matches against Rapid, could no longer mount a challenge. The final score was sealed by “Joker” Schaub with a spectacular volley off a cross from Gulliksen (92nd minute). For Ried coach Maximilian Senft, who is moving to Karlsruhe this summer, it was a defeat to mark his farewell.
SK Rapid – SV Ried 3:0 (1:0)
Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 14,604, Referee Ciochirca.
First leg 1:2 – Rapid advances to the second round of Conference League qualifying with an aggregate score of 4:2
Goals: 1 -0 (26') Schöller, 2-0 (66') Schöller, 3-0 (92') Schaub
Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Schöller – M. Seidl, Amane (55. Gulliksen) – Wurmbrand, Tilio (77. Weimann), Dahl (87. Schaub) – Kara (87. Börkeeiet)
Ried: Leitner – Rossdorfer (58. Rasner), Havenaar, Steurer, Pomer – Bajic, Maart, Nasrawe, Bajlicz – Mutandwa, Buguo (70. Aisowieren)
Yellow card: Schaub
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