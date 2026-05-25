Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Brace against Ried

Rapid secures final European spot thanks to Schöller

Nachrichten
25.05.2026 06:14
Jakob Schöller scored two goals for Rapid.
Jakob Schöller scored two goals for Rapid.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Rapid has secured the final European Cup spot—thanks in part to Jakob Schöller! The 20-year-old virtually single-handedly led the Hütteldorf side to a 3-0 victory in the playoff second leg against Ried with his brace. Louis Schaub added another goal in stoppage time. After a 1-2 loss in the first leg, Rapid advances to the second qualifying round of the Conference League with an aggregate score of 4-2.

0 Kommentare

Rapid made it into the European Cup at the last minute after all. The Hütteldorf side won the second leg of the playoff final against Ried 3-0 at home on Monday, making up for the 1-2 loss in the first leg and advancing to the second round of Conference League qualifying in July. Jakob Schöller (26th, 66th) and Louis Schaub (92nd) secured the Green-Whites’ first win after four losses and their first victory over Ried following three consecutive defeats.

In front of 14,604 spectators and in sweltering heat, the hosts dominated the match from the start, though it took nearly 18 minutes for the first real scoring chance to materialize. Marco Tilio, playing as the “number 10,” set up Nikolaus Wurmbrand, but the ÖFB U21 national team player shot over the crossbar. Eight minutes later, Rapid struck for the first time in Ried’s specialty—from a set piece. Bendeguz Bolla sent a corner into the middle, and Schöller headed it in; Kingstone Mutandwa’s attempt to save it failed.

The match remained firmly in Vienna’s control, though they didn’t pose a threat again until the 40th minute. Wurmbrand played a cross into the middle, and Petter Nosa Dahl sent the ball over the goal from the five-yard box. Less than a minute later, the Norwegian curled the ball just wide of the far post.

Ried chances just before and after halftime
Ried only posed a real threat twice throughouttheentire match, once just before and once justafter halftime. Rapid goalie Niklas Hedl dove to stop a Mutandwa shot (44th minute); 19 seconds after the restart, the Ried striker failed to find the net from a good position. In the 59th minute, Rapid nearly capitalized on another corner kick; this time, a header by Serge-Philipp Raux-Yao was cleared off the line by Philipp Pomer.

(Bild: GEPA)

  The second corner goal came just seven minutes later. Ried failed to clear Bolla’s corner decisively; substitute Tobias Gulliksen crossed the ball back into the middle, and Schöller was on hand to head it in for the second time.

Jakob Schöller
Jakob Schöller(Bild: GEPA)

After that, the visibly exhausted Innviertler, who had played the semifinal against WAC before their matches against Rapid, could no longer mount a challenge. The final score was sealed by “Joker” Schaub with a spectacular volley off a cross from Gulliksen (92nd minute). For Ried coach Maximilian Senft, who is moving to Karlsruhe this summer, it was a defeat to mark his farewell.

SK Rapid – SV Ried 3:0 (1:0)
Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 14,604, Referee Ciochirca.

First leg 1:2 – Rapid advances to the second round of Conference League qualifying with an aggregate score of 4:2

Goals: 1 -0 (26') Schöller, 2-0 (66') Schöller, 3-0 (92') Schaub

Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Schöller – M. Seidl, Amane (55. Gulliksen) – Wurmbrand, Tilio (77. Weimann), Dahl (87. Schaub) – Kara (87. Börkeeiet)

Ried: Leitner – Rossdorfer (58. Rasner), Havenaar, Steurer, Pomer – Bajic, Maart, Nasrawe, Bajlicz – Mutandwa, Buguo (70. Aisowieren)

Yellow card: Schaub

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
25.05.2026 06:14
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf