Rapid secures final European spot thanks to Schöller

Rapid made it into the European Cup at the last minute after all. The Hütteldorf side won the second leg of the playoff final against Ried 3-0 at home on Monday, making up for the 1-2 loss in the first leg and advancing to the second round of Conference League qualifying in July. Jakob Schöller (26th, 66th) and Louis Schaub (92nd) secured the Green-Whites’ first win after four losses and their first victory over Ried following three consecutive defeats.