Straightforward Statements
Leaving Rapid? Grgic makes waves!
Is Lukas Grgic about to leave Rapid? The midfielder spoke openly about his future during halftime of the playoff return leg against Ried and caught everyone’s attention with his clear statements.
The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June. However, there have been no talks about an extension so far. “Today they told me we’d talk. But as of today, no conversation. Neither talks nor negotiations,” Grgic explained to Sky.
“I am a Rapid man through and through”
At the same time, however, the midfielder made it clear that he remains fully committed to the club until the very end.“I am a Rapid manthrough and through. I’ll do my job professionally until my last day. Then, as a family man, I’ll have to look around and start thinking about my options.”
Grgic doesn’t rule out a move abroad. “In principle, my family and I are open to anything, including playing abroad. Of course, priorities change with two children. But they aren’t in school yet.”
“If nothing has been decided by May 25, ...”
There was also a special connection in the Sky interview with host Marko Stankovic. The two played together for Ried back in 2017. Grgic added: “If nothing’s been decided by May 25, then we all know, then you know what’s up...”
Is he drawn to Poland?
Grgic’s journey could leadhim toEastern Europe in the future. As reported by the Polish sports newspaper “Przeglad Sportowy,” Grgic is said to be on Legia Warsaw’s radar. The storied club currently holds 15 league titles, though its last triumph dates back to 2021. Last season, Legia finished no higher than sixth in the Ekstraklasa.
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