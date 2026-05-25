Tour guide made video: “Suddenly, the wood broke”

Police launched an investigation

The bridge has since been closed until further notice. The police are conducting an investigation, said Christian Kadang, chief of the West Manggarai Police: “Our priority now is to secure evidence and clarify the incident.” The responsible tourism authority is also under scrutiny. The deceased were taken to Komodo Regional Hospital in Labuan Bajo, reports the “Hey Bali Times.” The Austrian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the couple’s deaths on Monday morning.

Suspension bridges in remote areas of Indonesia are popular photo spots, but in many places they are not regularly inspected. Due to the high humidity in the jungle, the wooden structures often become porous as a result of weathering.