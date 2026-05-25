“I Came as a Stranger”: An Emotional Farewell for Glasner

“Oliver Glasner, ole!” echoed powerfully through Selhurst Park. For two and a half years, it had been the “living room” of successful coach Oliver Glasner. On Sunday, the era came to an end at the Premier League level with a 1-2 home loss to champions Arsenal. And the Upper Austrian was celebrated and bid farewell in a fitting, frenetic, and emotional manner. “I came here as a stranger; you barely knew me,” Glasner said into the stadium microphone: “But now I feel like a South Londoner. Thank you so much for that!” And Glasner was celebrated intensely.