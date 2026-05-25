The stadium sings for him
“I Came as a Stranger”: An Emotional Farewell for Glasner
“I came as a stranger, but now that I’m leaving, I feel like a South Londoner,” said Oliver Glasner after his final home game as Crystal Palace manager on Sunday. And the entire stadium was at his feet.
“Oliver Glasner, ole!” echoed powerfully through Selhurst Park. For two and a half years, it had been the “living room” of successful coach Oliver Glasner. On Sunday, the era came to an end at the Premier League level with a 1-2 home loss to champions Arsenal. And the Upper Austrian was celebrated and bid farewell in a fitting, frenetic, and emotional manner. “I came here as a stranger; you barely knew me,” Glasner said into the stadium microphone: “But now I feel like a South Londoner. Thank you so much for that!” And Glasner was celebrated intensely.
The fans’ support and their belief in the team have always fascinated him—and that’s why he and his team will do everything in their power to win the next trophy, the Conference League title, on Wednesday.
Supposed equalizer doesn’t count
During his emotional farewell at Selhurst Park, Glasner briefly celebrated a successful comeback. However, the supposed 2-2 equalizer didn’t count due to offside, and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal (89th) wasn’t enough. Arsenal had taken the lead with goals from Gabriel Jesus (42nd) and Noni Madueke (48th). With an eye on Saturday’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rotated nine players. Crystal Palace finished the season in 15th place but, despite a significant loss of key players, had been free of relegation worries for some time. On Wednesday, Glasner aims to bid farewell in Leipzig with the Conference League trophy. Their opponent is Rayo Vallecano.
“I know it was the last game, but it doesn’t feel like the last one to me,” Glasner said later in an interview with the club’s own TV channel.
Where he will go in the new season remains to be seen. He is repeatedly linked with various clubs, but nothing is set in stone.
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