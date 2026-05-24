Message to Real
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David Alaba has spoken out with an emotional message on Instagram regarding his departure from Real Madrid. Madrid has become a “second home,” said the ÖFB captain. He has taken a great deal from the past five years—even beyond the sporting successes.
“I’ve experienced a lot in soccer and know that emotional moments are just part of the game. But saying goodbye to Real Madrid is something very special—and undoubtedly another very emotional moment in my career,” Alaba said in a message on Instagram.
On Friday, Real Madrid officially announced that the Austrian national team player’s expiring contract would not be renewed this summer. On Saturday evening, Alaba experienced an emotional farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu. He also received a great deal of recognition and heartfelt messages.
Now, the 33-year-old has spoken out once again in a farewell letter to the “Royals.” “When I arrived in Madrid with my family and friends, I was full of anticipation, big dreams, and high expectations. What I have experienced over the past five years, I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Alaba said.
Where does his sporting future lie?
And it wasn’t just sporting success he experienced. “Madrid has become a second home for me and my family. This city, this club, and the people here have welcomed us so warmly from day one. That’s exactly why this farewell is so hard for me,” Alaba said, clearly moved.
“Words can’t really describe how proud I am to have been part of this club’s history. Wearing this jersey, winning titles, and sharing special moments with the Madridistas means everything to me,” explains Alaba, who will be starting a new chapter this summer.
He hasn’t yet revealed where the veteran player will end up. “Saying goodbye is incredibly hard for me, but at the same time, I’m full of motivation and anticipation for the next chapter. I hope with all my heart that our paths will cross again soon,” he adds.
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