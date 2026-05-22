LIVE: SV Ried faces SK Rapid

“We know Ried’s style of play!”

His counterpart saw it that way, too. “There are still many things we need to improve with this team, the coaching staff, and everyone involved—we’re aware of that and have already started working on it. But I expect a different game. I expect a game in which we can show much more of what we’re capable of than in the first match against them,” explained Hoff Thorup. His team must prove that it deserves to play in Europe. “We had hoped to secure one of the top spots to avoid these matches. But since they’re now on the horizon, we’ll give it everything we’ve got. Because it makes a huge difference for the start of next season whether we play in Europe or not.”