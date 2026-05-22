Strict regulations
“Tutto Gas”: Legendary party kicks off in Lignano
“Tutto Gas”: Sun, beach, and plenty of alcohol—the infamous Pentecost party weekend in Lignano, Italy, is in full swing. Busloads of partygoers poured into the seaside resort on the Upper Adriatic throughout Friday.
City Councilor for Tourism Massimo Brini expects 15,000 to 20,000 young Austrians to be partying hard until Monday evening. The number is expected to be slightly lower than in the past two years, when many partygoers had already arrived on Thursday.
We estimate that a total of between 15,000 and 20,000 partygoers will arrive from Austria. Some are arriving as late as today, Saturday.
Stadtrat Massimo Brini
Bild: Klaus Loibnegger
But that’s likely also because the Special Olympics are taking place in Lignano at the same time, and around 10,000 beds are needed for the event. Still, the party animals who managed to snag a place to stay are going “full throttle” as usual.
And usually right from the moment they arrive—which is why, by noon, some have already been “escorted out” of bars due to their alcohol levels or had to sleep off their hangovers on the beach. Sunburn included.
Security personnel are cracking down harder
As was the case last year (as reported), strict regulations are in effect again this year during these very special days in Lignano. And indeed, it seems that organizers of “Tutto Gas 2026” intend to crack down harder than usual.
Even the usually rather tolerant security guards and lifeguards weren’t in the mood for jokes on the first day when it came to the bottle ban and music volume. The Austrian guests, however, aren’t taking the rules quite so seriously. So, despite the ban, the portable speakers were a must-have in their luggage.
In any case, the four police officers who traveled from Austria and their Italian colleagues still have some strenuous days—and nights—ahead of them. Because the party is just really getting into full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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