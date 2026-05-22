There had been speculation for a long time
It’s official! Real announces decision on Alaba
Real Madrid and David Alaba are parting ways. What had long been speculated about was officially announced by the storied Spanish club on Friday. The Austrian international’s expiring contract will not be renewed. Where the defender will go next remains to be seen.
So, this summer marks the end of the road for Alaba in Madrid! There had been speculation for quite some time that the Austrian’s contract, which expires this summer, would not be renewed—and now the matter is finally settled. In an official statement, the “Royals” announced that they will part ways in the future.
“David Alaba enjoys the affection of all Madridistas thanks to his dedication, his work, and his iconic celebration on our path to the 14th title, which symbolized the celebration of a victory and is already part of the club’s history. Real Madrid will always be his home,” Real President Florentino Pérez is quoted as saying.
Farewell at the Bernabéu
“David Alaba has worn our jersey in 131 matches over five seasons and won eleven titles during that time: two European Cups, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups,” the Madrid club also lists the Austrian international’s achievements.
Due to his great successes in the Real Madrid jersey, he will also be given an emotional farewell. On Saturday (starting at 9 p.m. – on the sportkrone.at live ticker), Alaba will play his final competitive match for Real. The veteran will be honored at the home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, the club announced.
What’s next?
It is not yet clear where the 33-year-old will play in the future. A strong lead points primarily to Italy, where the traditional club Milan is said to have put out feelers for the defender. But there is also reportedly interest from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.
However, a final decision has not yet been made. For now, the ÖFB star’s focus remains on his first World Cup appearance. Alaba remains a key player in head coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad.
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