Now there is a threat of a collapse in medical education and knockout exams

After pensioners, it’s now the universities’ turn. At universities, too, budget increases are no longer as generous as they used to be. Protests are therefore inevitable. However, the agreed-upon university budget is secured through 2027; funding will only be reduced starting in 2028. The cuts are being made at a very high level.

“The quality of study and teaching, as currently offered, is seriously at risk,” warns Rupert Sausgruber, rector of the Vienna University of Economics and Business.