Two children have died
“We’re all still in shock here at Davidhof”
Two children have died, aged just two and three, and their older sister (14) was injured while desperately trying to put out a fire. What the family from the Davidhof in Ottakring must be going through is unimaginable. This is also true for the other residents of the public housing complex, who are united in grief with their neighbors.
Monday, May 18, 4:45 p.m.: The Vienna Fire Department receives an emergency call that will likely haunt everyone involved for a long time to come. An apartment fire in the Davidhof in Ottakring—in a city of millions like Vienna, this is unfortunately an almost routine call for firefighters and paramedics. However, the one that took place in the public housing complex between Effingergasse and Spindeleggergasse was to be different.
14-year-old desperately tried to put out the fire
As the firefighters, wearing heavy breathing apparatus, searched the smoke-filled apartment, they found the lifeless little bodies of a three-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother in one of the rooms. Their older sister, a 14-year-old, was injured during her desperate attempts to put out the fire. She escaped with minor injuries, but her younger siblings did not. They were resuscitated but both died on Thursday at the hospital.
There are more rechargeable batteries in our daily lives than one might think, and that is why we are increasingly confronted with battery fires, even in residential settings.
Feuerwehrsprecher Jürgen Figerl
Bild: Stadt Wien/Feuerwehr
Police are not investigating the family
The fire would likely have been very difficult to prevent. According to information from “Krone,” the battery of an extremely expensive vacuum cleaner was defective—it burst into flames. And this happened at a time when the 14-year-old was likely just temporarily watching over her siblings and the parents were out of the house. No criminally relevant conduct, as the police emphasize. Therefore, there is no investigation against the mother and father, who must now continue living with indescribable pain.
Battery fires are becoming increasingly common
Whether the defective battery could have been detected remains anyone’s guess. As fire department spokesperson Jürgen Figerl told the “Krone,” such incidents are becoming more frequent due to the sheer number of batteries in our daily lives. He can only advise against storing batteries near potential escape routes and, if possible, to charge them in rooms equipped with smoke detectors—and to immediately take visibly defective batteries to the dump or at least outdoors. For the affected family in Ottakring, however, these tips come too late.
“It’s just terrible”
Friday, May 22, 9:30 a.m.: Despite the glorious spring weather, the gravity and sadness surrounding the Davidhof are palpable. The entrances to the public housing complex are locked; only occasionally does someone slip inside. Not many people want to talk to the “Krone” about the tragedy—understandably so. Grief now dominates the residents’ daily lives. Rudi (name changed) isn’t quite sure what to say himself. “It’s just terrible,” he begins. He wouldn’t wish this on any child in the world, or any parent in the world. “We’re all still in shock here at Davidhof,” he whispers—and disappears into his apartment.
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