“It’s just terrible”

Friday, May 22, 9:30 a.m.: Despite the glorious spring weather, the gravity and sadness surrounding the Davidhof are palpable. The entrances to the public housing complex are locked; only occasionally does someone slip inside. Not many people want to talk to the “Krone” about the tragedy—understandably so. Grief now dominates the residents’ daily lives. Rudi (name changed) isn’t quite sure what to say himself. “It’s just terrible,” he begins. He wouldn’t wish this on any child in the world, or any parent in the world. “We’re all still in shock here at Davidhof,” he whispers—and disappears into his apartment.