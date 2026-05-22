Knife attack in front of a child: Blade penetrated into the brain

Photo taken for the police

When the victim tried to take a photo of the man for the police on the day of the incident, the situation escalated. When asked what he wanted from him, the 32-year-old allegedly replied, “I’ll show you what I want”—then he suddenly pulled out a switchblade. According to the indictment, the first stab was aimed at the head. The victim was able to fend off the attack with his arm, sustaining an injury to his elbow in the process.