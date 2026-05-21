Relief! Ronaldo celebrates first “Desert” title

As he celebrated the goal, you could see the tension drain from Ronaldo. After that, Al-Nassr didn’t let anything slip. In the 80th minute, Ronaldo sealed the deal with his second goal. This even brought tears of joy to the Portuguese star’s eyes! The title was secured, and the superstar was substituted a few minutes before the end to receive a special ovation from the fans. After the final whistle, the celebrations knew no bounds.