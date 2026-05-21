Tears after a brace
Relief! Ronaldo celebrates first “Desert” title
On the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo finally secured his first “Desert” title. With a 4-1 victory over Damac FC, Al-Nassr clinched the league title. For the Portuguese superstar, who scored two goals, it was a relief.
Ronaldo had to wait a long time for this success. The Portuguese star, who is otherwise so accustomed to success, had recently been deeply troubled by the fact that he had yet to celebrate a title since his move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023.
Most recently, he and his club Al-Nassr were also defeated in the final of the AFC Champions League Two, the Asian equivalent of the Europa League.
Nerves of steel
And in the league, too, it came down to the wire. Al-Hilal remained hot on the heels of Ronaldo and Co. They also did what was expected of them against Al-Fayha on Thursday. But Al-Nassr kept their cool and secured the decisive victory against Damac, which was relegated as a result of the loss.
Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool and Bayern star, laid the foundation for the win with his goal before halftime (34'). Kingsley Coman, another former Bayern player, sealed the deal with his goal in the 54th minute, making it 2-0. Shortly after, Ronaldo was shown a yellow card and Damac was awarded a penalty.
Morlaye Sylla kept his cool and brought the underdog back into the game. But then came Ronaldo’s big moment. A direct free kick—with a little help from Damac goalkeeper Kewin—sealed the deal in the 63rd minute.
As he celebrated the goal, you could see the tension drain from Ronaldo. After that, Al-Nassr didn’t let anything slip. In the 80th minute, Ronaldo sealed the deal with his second goal. This even brought tears of joy to the Portuguese star’s eyes! The title was secured, and the superstar was substituted a few minutes before the end to receive a special ovation from the fans. After the final whistle, the celebrations knew no bounds.
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