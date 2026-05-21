Under intense pressure
Team Seeks Alternatives: Formula 1 Driver Faces the Axe!
After a mixed start to the season, Haas driver Esteban Ocon is coming under serious pressure. Apparently, his team is already exploring possible alternatives. While the veteran must prove himself in Canada, his young teammate could soon find himself at Ferrari.
Speculation about Ocon’s Formula 1 future began even before the season started. His performances were deemed too inconsistent, and he has yet to achieve a major breakthrough in all his years in the premier class. And his critics feel vindicated after the first races of the new season.
Teammate Bearman soon at Ferrari?
The Frenchman has managed to score just a single championship point so far—far too few compared to his teammate Oliver Bearman. The young Briton already has 17 points to his name. A discrepancy that is also causing internal unrest. It is even said that alternatives for the 29-year-old are already being considered.
Ocon’s time at Haas is set to end after this season anyway—but right now, an early exit seems realistic. “Ocon isn’t good enough,” emphasizes expert Ralf Schumacher in the “Backstage Boxengasse” podcast. According to the German, the possibility of Ocon’s departure is “pretty much set in stone.”
Ocon urgently needs to use the race weekend in Canada to make a strong sporting statement. Teammate Bearman, on the other hand, has sparked interest with his performances. The 21-year-old remains part of the Ferrari junior academy. The Briton could perhaps succeed Lewis Hamilton at the Scuderia in the future.
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