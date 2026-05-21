Donation Scam Involving Mass Shooting: Styrian Woman Sentenced

“She didn’t have the best start in life; she was in a children’s home and homeless. She had nothing and wanted to feel like she was worth something for once. In custody, she received her first taste of discipline,” attorney Manfred Arbacher-Stöger told the jury court (presided over by Barbara Schwarz) in Graz. But that hardly mitigates what the Styrian woman (33) did: On the day of the rampage at the Borg Dreierschützengasse in Graz, she put on a Red Cross uniform, drove to the scene of the crime to make contact with relatives. Later, she even attended funerals, even though she didn’t know any of the victims.