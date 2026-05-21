Russians on Putin: “The bunker rat is hiding”

Frustration with the Kremlin is growing

But the pressure from Kyiv seems to be having an effect—the Russian population is growing increasingly restless, and criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing louder. “While the bunker rat (a reference to the Kremlin leader, ed.), who caused all this, is hiding, you’re running around the house where you don’t feel safe at all. (...) I hate this war; I hate everything my beloved country has become. I hate those who dragged us into all this. Hopefully, it will be over soon,” Artem from the Moscow region tells the Russian exile media outlet “Meduza” with evident frustration.