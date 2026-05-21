New "Death Drones"
Russians on Putin: “The bunker rat is hiding”
Once again, deaths are being reported in Russia following Ukrainian drone attacks. There is no end in sight to these attacks—and discontent among the population is growing.
According to locals, a fierce fire raged in the Russian city of Sysran in the southwestern Samara region following a Ukrainian attack. The Ukrainian Telegram channel “Exilenova+” and the Russian publication “Astra” initially claimed that the fire had broken out at one of the facilities of the Sysran refinery—an infrastructure site owned by Rosneft. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack.
Two people died, Sysran Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev stated on the Telegram messaging service. Another person was reportedly injured. Additionally, according to reports, three people were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian border region of Belgorod. A total of 121 drones were intercepted over regions of Russia and the Caspian Sea last night, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Ukrainian forces are increasingly targeting Russian territory. Drones regularly attack Russian cities located hundreds of kilometers from the border. Residential buildings and other civilian targets are hit, and peaceful residents are losing their lives. At the same time, U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the conflict are losing momentum.
Frustration with the Kremlin is growing
But the pressure from Kyiv seems to be having an effect—the Russian population is growing increasingly restless, and criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin is growing louder. “While the bunker rat (a reference to the Kremlin leader, ed.), who caused all this, is hiding, you’re running around the house where you don’t feel safe at all. (...) I hate this war; I hate everything my beloved country has become. I hate those who dragged us into all this. Hopefully, it will be over soon,” Artem from the Moscow region tells the Russian exile media outlet “Meduza” with evident frustration.
Kyrill from Perm agrees: “People no longer say, ‘We’re fighting against the whole of NATO.’ The familiar ‘chaos in the country’ drags on, but already with a hint of reproach toward the one who sees everything and watches over everything. This probably won’t lead to open, mass discontent. Nevertheless, for the first time, I’m observing a steady growth in criticism of the authorities and of Putin personally—even among staunch supporters of the ‘liberation of originally Russian territories.’”
A shift in thinking is taking place
Others sense hope that resistance is finally stirring more among the Russian population. “The war has come so close that it can’t get any closer. An acquaintance of mine lives in one of the houses that burned down. (...) I feel helplessness and longing. Collective responsibility is unjust, but it inevitably sets in,” Polina from Ryazan describes emotionally.
Elena from Moscow is harsh in her criticism of Russians: “Since this hell began on February 24 (the start of the war in Ukraine, ed.), I hardly speak to any friends, neighbors, or fellow students anymore. I’ve lived in Moscow my whole life, and I couldn’t have imagined that educated, intelligent people could be so indifferent, callous, and foolish. I hope they wake up now.”
Maxim, from the Russian capital, fears for his loved ones but believes that the drone attacks “really help people in Russia see things clearly. It’s terrible; this shouldn’t be happening. But it helps.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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