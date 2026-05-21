Three shots to the head after a one-night stand: Arrest!

The Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office immediately launched a meticulous investigation—and the suspect quickly came under the officers’ scrutiny. Analysis of cell phone data provided key insights: The two had spoken on the phone up to 40 times a day. Right up until the day of the crime. The suspect is a 27-year-old man from Styria. He was stopped on the highway by the homicide unit led by Chief Inspector Steinbichler while riding his motorcycle home from a cider tavern.