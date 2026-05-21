Honor Offended
Three shots to the head after a one-night stand: Arrest!
Arrest in the murder case of a 28-year-old woman in Kottingbrunn, Lower Austria: As the “Krone” has learned, a suspect is in police custody. The 27-year-old has confessed. He stated that his motive was that he had been humiliated by the woman with whom he had a sexual relationship.
As reported on Wednesday evening, the woman’s body was found on May 14. The victim’s parents had driven to her apartment in Kottingbrunn because they had been unable to reach their daughter for days.
The young woman had severe head injuries. An autopsy revealed that she had been killed by a gunshot to the head. No signs of forced entry were found at the crime scene.
The Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office immediately launched a meticulous investigation—and the suspect quickly came under the officers’ scrutiny. Analysis of cell phone data provided key insights: The two had spoken on the phone up to 40 times a day. Right up until the day of the crime. The suspect is a 27-year-old man from Styria. He was stopped on the highway by the homicide unit led by Chief Inspector Steinbichler while riding his motorcycle home from a cider tavern.
Met the victim via Facebook
The man, described by investigators as introverted, had met the victim on Facebook. They quickly arranged a face-to-face meeting, which led to sex. The 28-year-old woman was apparently not convinced—and made that clear.
Sport shooter fetched gun from home
The 27-year-old felt his honor had been insulted and that he had been humiliated by her blunt criticism. The sport shooter, who owned a total of ten firearms, made a decision shortly thereafter: He drove to the woman’s apartment with his .22-caliber pistol—and shot her in the head. Three times.
My client lost his composure due to the deep humiliation. He is terribly sorry.
Anwalt Manfred Arbacher-Stöger
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ
For the woman, any help came too late. During his interrogation, the suspect, represented by attorney Manfred Arbacher-Stöger, confessed—in tears.
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