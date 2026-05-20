LIVE NOW: Will Austria surprise Switzerland?

Then Kickert stopped Rochette, who had appeared alone in front of him, but seconds later the puck found the net again: Meier played the puck from behind the net to Nico Hischier, who finished to make it 3-0 (12th). Then, while shorthanded—with Hackl in the penalty box—they made it too easy for the opponent; Riat was able to finish unchallenged for the 4-0 lead after a pass from Andrighetto, on the Swiss team’s eleventh shot on goal (14th minute). Shortly after, Austria got lucky when Meier hit only the post (15th minute).