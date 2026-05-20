Ice Hockey World Championship LIVE UPDATES
LIVE NOW: Will Austria surprise Switzerland?
Fourth game at the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship: Austria faces host and runner-up Switzerland. The score is currently 0-7 from the red-white-red perspective; we’re reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
With Dominic Zwerger, who took a nasty hit on Tuesday, and the visibly exhausted Vinzenz Rohrer, head coach Roger Bader gave two Swiss-based players a breather in the match against the host of the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship. In return, Neubauer and Scherzer made their first appearances at this World Championship. In front of 10,000 fans in the sold-out Swiss Life Arena, the Swiss started just as expected: with relentless pressure and a barrage of shots on goal.
Right from the start, the action was blazing in front of Austria’s goalie David Kickert, who, along with his forwards, was under constant fire. No mistakes were allowed, but one crept in during the fourth minute: After winning the puck in the opponent’s zone, Malgin launched a lightning-fast counterattack, feeding the on-rushing Rochette in a 2-on-1 situation, who fired the puck high into the net, leaving Kickert with no chance (5th).
It was a start no one wanted, but one that was difficult to avoid given the opponent’s determination and superiority. Even while shorthanded, the Swiss created chances, with Kickert stopping a shot from Andrighetto. But during this power play, Austria came close to tying the game at 1-1; Schneider, however, was denied by Swiss goaltender Genoni by the narrowest of margins.
Just as the feeling began to creep in that Austria might be able to open up the game a bit, the 2-0 goal came: On a transition play, the puck went from Egli to Meier, who didn’t hesitate, beating Kickert with a shot into the far corner (10th).
Then Kickert stopped Rochette, who had appeared alone in front of him, but seconds later the puck found the net again: Meier played the puck from behind the net to Nico Hischier, who finished to make it 3-0 (12th). Then, while shorthanded—with Hackl in the penalty box—they made it too easy for the opponent; Riat was able to finish unchallenged for the 4-0 lead after a pass from Andrighetto, on the Swiss team’s eleventh shot on goal (14th minute). Shortly after, Austria got lucky when Meier hit only the post (15th minute).
Even though the “Nati’s” pressure eased off somewhat in the second period, this did nothing to diminish their dominance. Austria had chances like the one by Neubauer—but a goal just wouldn’t come. At the other end, Rochette missed (26th), and Hischier shot wide from a promising position (28th).
Before Switzerland could step it up again, the puck found the back of Kickert’s net for the fifth time: Hischier tapped it in on the power play to make it 5-0 (30th). Just 21 seconds later, a shot by Thurkauf flew over Kickert’s shoulder and into the top corner for the 6-0 lead—at this point, the Salzburg goalie was relieved and made way for Vorauer.
The third goalie for Team Austria had been on the ice for just 2:16 minutes when he couldn’t stop a shot from Rochette, allowing the 0-7 goal (33rd minute)—thankfully, the score remained that way until the end of the second period.
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