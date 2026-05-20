Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With her son in the back seat

How a Chinese Man Blocked Emergency Calls Around the Song Contest

Nachrichten
20.05.2026 05:30
In the trunk, the Chinese man had equipment capable of jamming up to 100,000 cell phones ...
In the trunk, the Chinese man had equipment capable of jamming up to 100,000 cell phones simultaneously.(Bild: LPD Wien)
Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Von Stefan Steinkogler

For more than a month, a 32-year-old Chinese man targeted countless cell phones around major events in Vienna in an attempt to cripple them. The dangerous scheme—investigators have now revealed further details—came to an end during Eurovision week. 

0 Kommentare

The “Krone” report about the Chinese citizen, who—in addition to other unnamed major events—is said to have sent massive amounts of scam text messages around Song Contest events in Vienna, thereby crippling countless phones, caused quite a stir. On Tuesday, the Vienna State Police Directorate then released further details about the 32-year-old and his rather unusual scam method.

Mobile carrier provided the first hot lead
Specifically, a mobile phone provider reportedly told police that, since April 6, phishing text messages—likely several million fraudulent messages—had been sent on a massive scale in the greater Vienna area via one or more unknown devices.

Zitat Icon

The 32-year-old Chinese man’s six-month-old son was also in the car.

Wiens Polizeisprecher Markus Dittrich

Bild: LPD Wien/Elbe

Through targeted efforts, the Chinese man was located at 3:45 p.m. on May 14—the Cobra unit arrested the man. During the fraudulent activities, the suspect’s six-month-old son was sitting in the backseat.

Up to 100,000 messages per hour from the trunk
The car’s trunk, on the other hand, was full of technical equipment, including a so-called SMS blaster capable of sending up to 100,000 messages—per hour, according to police. If you open the fake package or mobile carrier SMS, calls are temporarily blocked—including emergency calls. 

Another SMS blaster, as well as numerous cell phones, tablets, and laptops, were found in the ...
Another SMS blaster, as well as numerous cell phones, tablets, and laptops, were found in the Chinese man’s apartment.(Bild: LPD Wien)

During a search of the residence, authorities discovered another blaster, ten cell phones, four computers, and additional equipment. The Chinese national, who is now in custody, has confessed to the charges.

The police emphasize the “excellent cooperation” between IT investigators and forensic experts, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office, and specialists from the C4 Cyber Division at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Investigations into the Chinese man’s clients
The Directorate for State Security and Intelligence as well as the Cybercrime Unit of the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office were also involved in the investigation and the arrest. The investigation is ongoing—including against the Chinese man’s clients. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
20.05.2026 05:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf