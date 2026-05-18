6-1! Switzerland Rips Through Germany

Kickoff to a goal fest

In Germany’s third power play of the game, the puck found the net in the second period—but in their own goal: Malgin capped off a spectacular four-pass counterattack while shorthanded with a sharp shot from a tight angle (24th minute)—the starting signal for a goal fest. Andrighetto capitalized on a bad mistake by Mik in front of his own net to make it 2-0 (29th). Then Samanski swept the puck across the goal, and Bertschy scored to make it 3-0 (30th)—a total of three goals in just 3:33 minutes!