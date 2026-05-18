This ÖFB team is set to bring us joy at the World Cup

Austria’s national soccer team will head to the World Cup in North America without Gernot Trauner and Maximilian Wöber. The two center backs, who have been sidelined by long-term injuries this season, are not included in the 26-man roster that head coach Ralf Rangnick announced on Monday in Vienna. Instead, the World Cup squad includes Michael Svoboda and David Affengruber, as it did back in March. Alessandro Schöpf is also on the roster. Rangnick selected Florian Wiegele as the third goalkeeper instead of Tobias Lawal.