The roster is here!
This ÖFB team is set to bring us joy at the World Cup
Head coach Ralf Rangnick presented the ÖFB squad on Monday for the upcoming World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition to veterans like David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic, the team is also counting on young talent. Among them are the two “new Austrians,” Carney Chukwuemeka and Paul Wanner.
Austria’s national soccer team will head to the World Cup in North America without Gernot Trauner and Maximilian Wöber. The two center backs, who have been sidelined by long-term injuries this season, are not included in the 26-man roster that head coach Ralf Rangnick announced on Monday in Vienna. Instead, the World Cup squad includes Michael Svoboda and David Affengruber, as it did back in March. Alessandro Schöpf is also on the roster. Rangnick selected Florian Wiegele as the third goalkeeper instead of Tobias Lawal.
Austria’s World Cup squad:
Trauner and Wöber had been regulars for the ÖFB in recent years when fit. However, after lengthy injury layoffs, the players on loan from Feyenoord Rotterdam and Werder Bremen, respectively, did not make their competitive comebacks until April. Rangnick’s World Cup squad largely corresponds to the roster he called up ahead of the March friendlies against Ghana (5-1) and South Korea (1-0). Only Wöber and Lawal, who were named as training guests at the time, have been dropped.
The trio of goalkeepers consists of Alexander Schlager, Patrick Pentz, and the 6-foot-9 Wiegele from Viktoria Plzeň. Lawal had already missed out on the 2024 European Championship when Rapid’s Niklas Hedl was chosen as the third goalkeeper. In March, adductor problems cost Lawal what was supposed to be his second international appearance. Since then, the Genk pro has not played in a competitive match following a several-week injury layoff.
No Grüll, no Wurmbrand, no Florucz
Rangnick opted not to include an additional offensive player in the squad—such as Werder Bremen’s Marco Grüll, Rapid youngster Nikolaus Wurmbrand, or Belgium-based Raul Florucz. The attacking trio consists of record-holding national team player Marko Arnautovic, World Cup qualifier hero Michael Gregoritsch, and, as expected, Sasa Kalajdzic, a newly crowned champion from LASK.
WAC midfielder Schöpf is the third player from the domestic Bundesliga to make the World Cup squad, alongside Kalajdzic and Salzburg goalkeeper Schlager. The World Cup dream is also coming true for promising young players Paul Wanner and Carney Chukwuemeka, who switched from the German and English federations to the ÖFB this spring. Competition was particularly fierce in central defense. Just as there was no room for Wöber and Trauner, there is also no spot for Leopold Querfeld and Samson Baidoo.
Decision made before the June 1 deadline
In contrast to the 2024 European Championship in Germany, when two key players—captain David Alaba and Xaver Schlager—were injured in addition to goalkeeper Schlager, all key players are available for Austria’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years. Rangnick finalized his 26-man squad well before the June 1 deadline to avoid having to disappoint and cut any more players.
Rangnick’s squad will meet on May 27 at the ÖFB Campus in Vienna-Aspern, before facing Tunisia in their final World Cup warm-up match on home soil at the Ernst Happel Stadium on June 1. On June 4, the team will travel to their World Cup base in California. There, the final warm-up match against Guatemala will take place on June 10 (June 11, 6 a.m. CEST), before the World Cup opener against Jordan in Santa Clara on June 16 (June 17, 6 a.m. CEST). The ÖFB’s other group opponents are World Champions Argentina and Algeria.
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