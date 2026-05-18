Despite a Level 4 alert
Police successfully navigate the sensitive Song Contest
Nervous moments during the ESC weekend in Vienna! Shortly before the final, security authorities were confronted with a series of cyberattacks. The Song Contest presented the country with numerous challenges, and emergency services were on duty around the clock. Despite everything, the atmosphere remained peaceful and festive.
Many looked forward to the ESC with mixed feelings: Israel’s participation, the tense global geopolitical situation, and terror alert level 4 raised security concerns in the capital in advance. The foiled terror plot surrounding the Taylor Swift concert also continues to resonate with many when it comes to large-scale events.
At a press conference on Monday to review the ESC, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner spoke of a “wide range” of challenges for domestic security authorities, such as the current Level 4 terror alert, which are often invisible to the public. He expressly thanked all emergency personnel.
Successful outcome despite terror alert level 4
Karner cites several reasons for the overall positive course of the past few days and offers an initial assessment. According to Karner, the somewhat bumpy start was due to traffic jams caused by several events marking the ESC opening, and visitors were also affected by the bad weather. However, security was clearly the top priority. “We succeeded,” said the Interior Minister. “It was wonderful that it took place here in Vienna.” There was a clear zero-tolerance policy. The police maintained a citizen-friendly, visible, and modern presence, including through an increased presence on social media.
The authorities were also prepared in advance for another threat—namely, cyberattacks. Since the start of the Song Contest, as reported, numerous websites—including Wiener Linien, Graz Airport, and theWiener Stadthalle—are said to have been targeted by hackers. A total of 500 cyberattacks were recorded, as Federal Police Director Michael Takacs explained. The goal had been to disrupt, slow down, or completely paralyze systems. However, the groups did not succeed; at no point was the event’s proceedings jeopardized, according to Takacs.
500 cyberattacks thwarted
There were therefore anxious moments shortly before Saturday’s final at ORF, when, among other things, the broadcaster reportedly became a target of these attacks, according to information from “Krone.” The group “NoName,” which is believed to operate out of Russia and had already been linked to attacks on Austria prior to the National Council election, is considered the suspected perpetrator. In any case, the wave of cyberattacks by hackers was successfully fended off by a specially established task force.
In any case, the domestic security authorities were able to master the numerous challenges with flying colors. The Wiener Stadthalle was temporarily transformed into a “high-security zone” with airport-style entry checks, sniffer dogs, armored vehicles, and a drone ban. A total of around 22,000 people underwent security checks, as State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ) emphasized.
Only 16 arrests
According to Deputy Police Chief Dieter Csefan, there were only 16 arrests in total, most of which fell under administrative criminal law. One person gained unauthorized access to the event grounds, and another attempted to enter the backstage area with a forged accreditation. Arrests also occurred during a demonstration against Israel’s participation, but there were no major incidents.
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