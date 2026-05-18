Police successfully navigate the sensitive Song Contest

Successful outcome despite terror alert level 4

Karner cites several reasons for the overall positive course of the past few days and offers an initial assessment. According to Karner, the somewhat bumpy start was due to traffic jams caused by several events marking the ESC opening, and visitors were also affected by the bad weather. However, security was clearly the top priority. “We succeeded,” said the Interior Minister. “It was wonderful that it took place here in Vienna.” There was a clear zero-tolerance policy. The police maintained a citizen-friendly, visible, and modern presence, including through an increased presence on social media.