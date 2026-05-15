750 million less in deficit: How the ÖGK is getting back on track

Insiders suspect that part of the deficit reduction is due to a “deliberately” overestimated shortfall. Nevertheless, the increase in health insurance premiums for retirees from 5.1 to 6.0 percent starting in the first full year (2026) alone will bring in an additional 500to 700 million euros. The year 2025, on the other hand, was a so-called “short year” starting in June, so revenues were half as high. Added to this are savings in patient transport, sick pay, and braces—as reported by the “Krone.”