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Who pays for it

750 million less in deficit: How the ÖGK is getting back on track

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15.05.2026 12:12
The healthcare system is under constant pressure.
The healthcare system is under constant pressure.(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

The health insurance fund reports astonishing financial results. Instead of a deficit of 906 million, the deficit for 2025 was only 156.3 million euros. Administrative costs were cut, emphasizes ÖGK Chairman Peter McDonald. But others are shouldering the bulk of the burden...

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Insiders suspect that part of the deficit reduction is due to a “deliberately” overestimated shortfall. Nevertheless, the increase in health insurance premiums for retirees from 5.1 to 6.0 percent starting in the first full year (2026) alone will bring in an additional500to 700 million euros. The year 2025, on the other hand, was a so-called “short year” starting in June, so revenues were half as high. Added to this are savings in patient transport, sick pay, and braces—as reported by the “Krone.” 

Administrative savings
“Since 2020, we have eliminated 300 positions and are reducingadministrativespace by ten percent,” McDonald said in an interview with the “Krone.” “Furthermore, we have negotiated salary agreements for social security employees that are significantly below inflation. We are saving within our own department first.”

McDonald warns of rising costs in the healthcare sector.
McDonald warns of rising costs in the healthcare sector.(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
The healthcare system is under constant pressure.
The healthcare system is under constant pressure.(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

“98 percent of our expenditures go directly to insurance benefits, where we negotiate prices at the bargaining table with the Medical Association, the pharmaceutical industry, orthotists, and many others. And in this area, we succeeded in containing costs last year.”

Number of people over 65 skyrocketing
Prioritization will remain necessary in the future, as the number of people over65will rise by 50 percent over the next 25 years. And those over 65 require twice as many medical services as younger people.

The current budget forecast for the next two years now projects a deficit of 217.8 million euros in 2026 and 398.8 million euros in 2027 (the February forecast had projected deficits of 431 million and 687 million euros, respectively). Nevertheless, McDonald saw cause for concern: Demographic pressure remains, compounded by the war in Iran, the energy crisis, high unemployment, and consumer reluctance. Further efforts are needed to ensure that upcoming medical advances remain accessible in the coming years and to keep the ÖGK operational, for example by significantly expanding primary care centers.

Too Many Prescriptions
The health insurance fund chairman’s next step is to examine the high number of medication prescriptions. He also wants to take a closer look at the frequency of doctor visits, where Austria leads Europe with 13 per insured person per year. The latter is part of the discussion within the reform partnership with the federal government, states, and municipalities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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