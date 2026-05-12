Investigation Concluded
Graz shooting spree: lone gunman theory confirmed
Nearly a year after the shooting spree that left eleven people dead and shook Graz to its core on June 10, 2025, the investigation has now been concluded. There was no evidence of accomplices or accomplices. Artur A. acted alone.
Ten innocent people lost their lives in the horrific shooting spree at BORG Dreierschützengasse. The 21-year-old shooter had meticulously planned the attack at his former school in Graz and then took his own life. It is now certain: Artur A. acted alone.
Case closed
“The Criminal Investigation Division and the Public Prosecutor’s Office conducted comprehensive investigations into the background of the crimes and the shooter. This was necessary to rule out the possibility that he had any accomplices or accomplices,” explained Christian Kroschl, spokesperson for the Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday. The case against unknown perpetrators has therefore been closed.
An analysis of the seized documents and data storage devices revealed that Artur A. had planned and prepared the crimes in detail. Regarding the motive, it was determined that he had been intensely preoccupied with so-called school shootings for a long time and had apparently begun to glorify the perpetrators and identify with them. “He took pleasure in it and then carried it out,” said Kroschl.
Legally possessed weapons and ammunition
The investigation further revealed that the 21-year-old held an officially issued firearms license. He also legally possessed the weapons and ammunition used in the rampage.
The Austrian Armed Forces’ Medical Board had deemed him unfit for service—as reported on multiple occasions—based on the results of a psychological evaluation. This information was not disclosed (which is now possible following a change in the law). The investigation found no evidence that any of the individuals involved engaged in criminally relevant conduct during the process of obtaining the firearms license. This investigation was therefore also closed.
Just minutes before the 21-year-old began killing, he posted a photo on social media. It showed two black boots on a beige tile floor, apparently taken in the school restroom. The same spot where he later shot himself.
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