In the Germany Group
Player revolt! Head coach resigns shortly before World Cup
Fred Rutten has resigned as head coach of the Curacao national soccer team, the federation of the country—which has qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time—(FFK) announced on Monday. The reason: a revolt by players and sponsors.
This could pave the way for a return of his predecessor, Dick Advocaat, before the World Cup. The resignation marks a U-turn for the FFK, which on Friday had firmly rejected demands from players and sponsors to reinstate Advocaat.
According to the FFK, Rutten’s resignation followed “open and constructive” discussions between the coach and association president Gilbert Martina. The association emphasized that while Rutten had not been the direct subject of internal disputes, he had nevertheless decided to resign in order to protect the team’s professional environment.
“A climate that damages healthy professional relationships between players and staff must not be allowed to develop,” Rutten was quoted as saying in a statement from the federation on social media. “It is sensible to step down. Time is of the essence, and Curaçao must move forward.” The 78-year-old Advocaat led the Caribbean island to a historic World Cup qualification last November but stepped down in February to care for his seriously ill daughter. Rutten was subsequently appointed as his successor.
Advocaat reportedly not opposed to a return
Dutch media reported on Monday that Advocaat is now open to a return following the improvement in his daughter’s health. The experienced coach, who would be the oldest coach in the tournament’s history if he participates in the World Cup, reportedly enjoys the support of a large portion of the team. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday to explain further details regarding the transition process. Curacao will play its first World Cup match against Germany on June 14.
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