Player revolt! Head coach resigns shortly before World Cup

“A climate that damages healthy professional relationships between players and staff must not be allowed to develop,” Rutten was quoted as saying in a statement from the federation on social media. “It is sensible to step down. Time is of the essence, and Curaçao must move forward.” The 78-year-old Advocaat led the Caribbean island to a historic World Cup qualification last November but stepped down in February to care for his seriously ill daughter. Rutten was subsequently appointed as his successor.