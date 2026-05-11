World No. 5 stops Anastasia Potapova

The first set on the impressive Pietrangeli Court, surrounded by statues, featured world-class tennis and a Potapova who fought until she dropped. The 25-year-old secured the first break of the match to go up 3-1, but then fell behind 3-5. She managed to break back to make it 5-5 and—after another service break—6-6. The first set therefore went to a tiebreak. Potapova impressed with her tremendous intensity, a very strong backhand, and above all, a lot of courage even under pressure. At 4-6, she fended off two set points by taking a huge risk; Pegula then converted the third after 63 minutes.