A woman from Salzburg tells her story
Abused as a child – now the victim just wants to “live”
Sexual violence and isolation: One story shows how deep the wounds from crimes against children run—and why many victims must continue to struggle every day as adults.
On the surface, Elisabeth’s (name changed) childhood seemed completely normal. A decent home, school, friends, everyday life like that of many other children. But behind closed doors, the woman from Salzburg lived a nightmare that would shape her entire life. Today she is 34 years old, severely traumatized, and struggles every day just to be able to participate in life at all.
“Not Removed from Her Family”
Even as a little girl, Elisabeth was subjected to violence, emotional neglect, and sexual abuse. At just ten years old, she developed an eating disorder, and the first severe consequences of her trauma became apparent. A teacher arranged for her to receive therapy at the time—but unfortunately, no one recognized the full extent of her suffering. “I wasn’t removed from my family,” she says in an interview with the “Krone.”
Later, she had to drop out of high school and spent the school year in a psychiatric ward. She celebrated her 18th birthday in the clinic. Years followed spent shuttling between hospitals and supervised group homes. But even there, Elisabeth found no safety. In one facility, she became a victim of violence once again. Friends were lost, connections broke off, and work or training became impossible due to her severe symptoms.
Daily life is almost impossible to manage
Today, as a result of the atrocities committed against her, Elisabeth suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Everyday tasks are nearly impossible to manage. She can only manage shopping, doctor’s appointments, or going out with assistance—if at all. Noises, smells, touch—even the “smallest” things can trigger flashbacks. Then, for the woman from Salzburg, it feels as though the trauma is happening all over again. “I lose touch with the here and now,” she says.
While others go to the movies with friends, drink coffee, or start a family, Elisabeth lives in isolation. “I have hardly any friends, no family. That often hurts especially deeply.” And yet: she doesn’t give up. With tremendous strength, she fights her way back, earning her high school diploma. Eventually, she even begins college. But this very success in getting her life back is once again hanging in the balance. Because Elisabeth urgently needs an assistance dog.
A specially trained dog could provide her with a sense of security, accompany her in daily life, help with flashbacks, and react in an emergency. Above all, however, it could give the 34-year-old her freedom back. Her greatest wish? To finish her studies, work, and no longer be isolated. Just a little bit of normality. “I want to live.”
Sexual abuse and sexual violence are among the most severe forms of child endangerment, which can have significant consequences for the child.
Petra Birchbauer, Bundesverband Österreichischer Kinderschutzzentren
Sexual violence against children as a taboo subject
The case highlights a societal problem. Experts have been warning for years that sexual violence against children is massively underestimated. According to current figures, 7.1 percent of girls under the age of 15 in Austria are affected. The first incidents usually occur as early as early childhood. Petra Birchbauer of the Federal Association of Austrian Child Protection Centers: “Sexual abuse and sexual violence against children are among the most severe forms of child endangerment, which can have significant consequences for the child.”
About 75 percent of these crimes occur where children should actually expect protection and safety—within the family environment or at the hands of trusted individuals. At the same time, only about five percent of those affected seek help. This is due to shame, feelings of guilt, fear, or dependence on the perpetrators.
Donations for Elisabeth
The Salzburg resident is currently collecting donations for an assistance dog—and is counting on the generosity of “Krone” readers.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.
Child protection experts are calling for more education, mandatory training for professionals, and a massive expansion of therapeutic services. Many victims continue to suffer decades later from the violence and abuse they endured. Elisabeth is not an isolated case. Her story represents the many people whose wounds no one sees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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