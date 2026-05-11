Abused as a child – now the victim just wants to “live”

Daily life is almost impossible to manage

Today, as a result of the atrocities committed against her, Elisabeth suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Everyday tasks are nearly impossible to manage. She can only manage shopping, doctor’s appointments, or going out with assistance—if at all. Noises, smells, touch—even the “smallest” things can trigger flashbacks. Then, for the woman from Salzburg, it feels as though the trauma is happening all over again. “I lose touch with the here and now,” she says.