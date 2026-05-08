The shooter who killed him says:
“That was the worst day of my life!”
The murder trial against Salzburg resident Wolfgang W. is currently underway at the Salzburg Regional Court! In September, he caught a burglar in the act. He grabbed his gun and shot the man. While the prosecution accuses Wolfgang W. of contradicting himself in his statements, defense attorney Kurt Jelinek insists that the defendant is “a good person” ...
It is the most eagerly anticipated trial of the year. The courtroom is packed to capacity—such is the crowd. Wolfgang W. is currently on trial at the Salzburg Regional Court. A jury will decide the fate of the 66-year-old Salzburg resident. Was it murder? Or was it self-defense?
In her opening statement, the prosecutor, Elisabeth Reich, is certain: Wolfgang W. was never attacked. The defendant contradicted himself in his statements. Self-defense is therefore difficult to justify.
Kurt Jelinek, attorney for the accused sport shooter, puts things into perspective: “He is a good person who has never done anything wrong. My client regrets what happened; he is sorry. He did not intend to kill; he intended to injure and was in a state of fear and panic.”
The defendant himself spoke as follows: “I deeply regret that the burglar suffered fatal injuries. That was the worst day of my life.”
The trial was even briefly interrupted. The defendant broke down in tears. A nervous breakdown? The “Krone” will stay on top of how the trial day in Salzburg unfolds. Proceedings will continue all day today, and another trial day is scheduled for Monday.
What happened?
As a reminder: On July 31, 2025, Wolfgang W. caught two burglars in his home in the Gnigl district of Salzburg. The Salzburg resident retrieved his gun from the gun safe and fired a warning shot. The pair of burglars fled and made no attempt to stop even after two more warning shots.
Wolfgang W. is said to have knelt down and, from a better vantage point nine meters away, shot the Hungarian burglar in the back of the head. The burglar succumbed to his injuries hours later.
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