Describes the incident
After Training Row: Real Star Speaks Out!
Following the uproar over an alleged altercation at Real Madrid, Federico Valverde has spoken out. The Uruguayan describes his version of the incident and denies reports of a brawl.
Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are said to have clashed. Valverde was even hospitalized with a concussion afterward, and the club announced disciplinary action.
Now the midfielder has commented on the incident himself via Instagram. “Yesterday, I had an incident with a teammate during training. The exhaustion from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion,” explains the Uruguayan.
Such situations are normally resolved internally. “Apparently, someone is spreading rumors here, and in a season without a title, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything is being blown out of proportion,” Valverde continues.
“My teammate did not hit me”
He then describes his side of the story: “Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally bumped into a table, which resulted in a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.” The club’s earlier statement had mentioned a head injury.
One clarification is particularly important to Valverde: “At no point did my teammate hit me, nor did I hit him.”
The 27-year-old then issued a public apology: “Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I cannot remain indifferent. The result is an accumulation of events culminating in a senseless altercation that damages my image and leaves room for doubts that add fuel to the fire of an unfortunate incident.”
The disappointing season is also weighing heavily on him. “We’ve wasted another year, and I wasn’t able to post anything on social media because I wanted to let my performance on the field speak for itself. And I feel like I did just that.”
In closing, Valverde makes it clear: “That’s why I’m the one who’s the saddest and most tormented by having to go through this situation.”
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