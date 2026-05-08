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Describes the incident

After Training Row: Real Star Speaks Out!

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08.05.2026 08:34
There’s tension between Valverde (right) and Tchouameni.
There’s tension between Valverde (right) and Tchouameni.(Bild: AFP/APA/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
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Following the uproar over an alleged altercation at Real Madrid, Federico Valverde has spoken out. The Uruguayan describes his version of the incident and denies reports of a brawl.

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Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are said to have clashed. Valverde was even hospitalized with a concussion afterward, and the club announced disciplinary action.

Now the midfielder has commented on the incident himself via Instagram. “Yesterday, I had an incident with a teammate during training. The exhaustion from competition and the frustration made everything seem blown out of proportion,” explains the Uruguayan.

(Bild: instagram.com/fedevalverde/)

Such situations are normally resolved internally. “Apparently, someone is spreading rumors here, and in a season without a title, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, everything is being blown out of proportion,” Valverde continues.

“My teammate did not hit me”
He then describes his side of the story: “Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally bumped into a table, which resulted in a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.” The club’s earlier statement had mentioned a head injury.

One clarification is particularly important to Valverde: “At no point did my teammate hit me, nor did I hit him.”

The 27-year-old then issued a public apology: “Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I cannot remain indifferent. The result is an accumulation of events culminating in a senseless altercation that damages my image and leaves room for doubts that add fuel to the fire of an unfortunate incident.”

Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde(Bild: AFP/THOMAS COEX)

The disappointing season is also weighing heavily on him. “We’ve wasted another year, and I wasn’t able to post anything on social media because I wanted to let my performance on the field speak for itself. And I feel like I did just that.”

In closing, Valverde makes it clear: “That’s why I’m the one who’s the saddest and most tormented by having to go through this situation.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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