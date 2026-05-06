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Boy Injured in Hand

Warning! Explosive war relics in hiking area

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06.05.2026 16:25
Warning: Not a crystal: Hikers repeatedly find white phosphorus in the two Winterleitenseen ...
Warning: Not a crystal: Hikers repeatedly find white phosphorus in the two Winterleitenseen lakes.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Erlebnisregion Murtal/ Michael Königshofer, Truppenübungsplatz Seetaler Alpe)
Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Von Fanny Gasser

In the Murtal valley in Styria, war relics pose a danger to hikers. The white phosphorus devices are hidden in the Winterleitenseen lakes and burn explosively when they come into contact with oxygen. The adjacent military training area urges caution.

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A dangerous incident recently occurred in the nature recreation area around the Winterleitenseen lakes. A young man found an orange, glittering “stone” in the water. He brought it to the shore and was just about to put it in his backpack when he noticed a sulfur-like smell. At that moment, the object ignited—the young man threw it on the ground at the last second but suffered a burn on his finger.

Alarm bells are now ringing in the region, and a warning has been issued to hikers. Though this is not the first time: “The area is open to the public, but remnants of war keep turning up,” explains Manfred Hofer, commander of the adjacent Seetaler Alpen military training area. “Warning signs have been posted everywhere for years,” he emphasizes.

Caution, not crystal: Hikers repeatedly find white phosphorus in the two Winterleitenseen lakes.
Caution, not crystal: Hikers repeatedly find white phosphorus in the two Winterleitenseen lakes.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Erlebnisregion Murtal/ Michael Königshofer, Truppenübungsplatz Seetaler Alpe)

White phosphorus grenades, dropped over the Murtal valley by the United Kingdom and Germany, among others, during World War II, are brought to the surface by landslides and snowfall. The danger: White phosphorus ignites as soon as it comes into contact with oxygen and burns at over 1,000 degrees Celsius.

“We can’t close off the entire recreational area,” says Hofer, urging caution. Under no circumstances should the shimmering objects be removed from the lakes; instead, call 0664/6223450. “Our specialists are on site. We’ve put up new warning signs at the discovery site and will be searching the surface.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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