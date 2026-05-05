ÖVP Logic: Why HE Is the New Strong Man

Too many key posts from the weakest state party

Ottenschläger, who had long been considered the favorite, is from Vienna. Since Marchetti is also from the federal capital, that would likely be too many key positions in the hands of the currently weakest state party (9.6 percent). The ÖAAB, which had held the post until now with the resigned Wöginger, is said to have opposed Strasser. Gödl, who is a member of both the ÖAAB and the Farmers’ Union, was thus the perfect compromise candidate.