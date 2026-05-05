Steirer: A Man for All Seasons
ÖVP Logic: Why HE Is the New Strong Man
A largely unknown Styrian has surprisingly succeeded August Wöginger as ÖVP parliamentary group leader. Ernst Gödl previously served as security spokesperson but kept a low profile. Even the governing coalition partners, the SPÖ and NEOS, don’t know much about him. The “Krone” has taken a closer look at the new strongman in the ÖVP parliamentary group and explains the background to his selection.
He handles security policy, social policy, and environmental policy; he has served as mayor, state parliamentarian, member of the Federal Council, and member of the National Council, and is active in many organizations. The new ÖVP parliamentary group leader, Ernst Gödl, is the classic “jack of all trades.”
The fact that the 54-year-old Styrian prevailed over the other finalists—Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser, Secretary General Nico Marchetti, and Finance Spokesperson Andreas Ottenschläger—is likely due to ÖVP logic.
Too many key posts from the weakest state party
Ottenschläger, who had long been considered the favorite, is from Vienna. Since Marchetti is also from the federal capital, that would likely be too many key positions in the hands of the currently weakest state party (9.6 percent). The ÖAAB, which had held the post until now with the resigned Wöginger, is said to have opposed Strasser. Gödl, who is a member of both the ÖAAB and the Farmers’ Union, was thus the perfect compromise candidate.
I had a very restless night. It’s certainly exciting.
Ernst Gödl
Gödl himself feigns surprise. The call from Chancellor Christian Stocker came out of the blue on Monday evening, the 54-year-old recounts. “I had a very restless night. It’s quite exciting.”
He shares more than just a law degree with Stocker. He succeeded Stocker as security spokesperson. The Styrian is also well-versed in environmental and social policy. He serves as chairman of the Lower Kainachtal Flood Protection Association and the Graz-Umgebung Social Welfare Association.
He has big shoes to fill, says Gödl, who wants to follow Wöginger’s example and lead the club “with a steady hand.”
The father of two, whose daughter took her German high school graduation exam on Tuesday, describes himself as an “enthusiastic public transit rider with a Klimaticket.” Gödl is a trained lawyer and graduated from high school “with a focus on Ancient Greek and Latin.” He grew up on his parents’ farm in Zwaring-Pöls with his two brothers and two sisters.
For many, Gödl is an unknown quantity, including for his future counterparts in the red and pink clubs. In any case, they showered him with praise for his debut. The SPÖ and NEOS are confident that the good cooperation will continue as before.
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