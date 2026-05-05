Shocking development: First ORF Foundation Board member resigns!

Prantner: “I am accepting the consequences”

The “Krone” also has a statement from Thomas Prantner: “After weeks of media discussions, partisan attacks, and defamatory remarks against me in the state parliament, I do not wish to be a burden on Styrian state politics and the state government. However, an unconditional basis of trust with the State of Styria is a prerequisite for being able to fully carry out this important task. Therefore, I am accepting the consequences and stepping down from my position as a member of the ORF Foundation Board.”