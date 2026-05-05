The pressure became too much
Shocking development: First ORF Foundation Board member resigns!
Shocking development at ORF: Styrian Board of Trustees member Thomas Prantner resigns effective immediately! Last week, the former ORF manager had defended his seat despite allegations against him. Now, following a conversation with Governor Mario Kunasek, he has pulled the plug. Kunasek is calling on other Board of Trustees members to follow suit.
It is a move many had already anticipated early last week: At that time, Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) spoke with Thomas Prantner, the board member he had nominated, upon his return from a delegation trip to China. Several allegations have been leveled against the former ORF manager, ranging from political interference to inappropriate behavior toward a female colleague. The ORF Editorial Committee hasexpressed a lack of confidence in him.
But to the surprise of many political observers, Prantner emerged from the meeting seemingly stronger. “The governor never asked me to resign. As long as I have his trust, I will gladly continue to serve in this role,” he told the “Krone.” Kunasek emphasized that he had no authority to remove Prantner and that there were no civil or criminal proceedings against the board member.
Opposition called for his resignation
A day later, tensions ran high during a debate in the state parliament, with the leaders of the four Styrian opposition parties (SPÖ, Greens, NEOS, KPÖ) calling for Prantner’s resignation. They reiterated thison Tuesday morning during a background briefing and announced further inquiries and revelations. Reference was also made to an expert opinion commissioned by the SPÖ, according to which a member of the Foundation Board could indeed be dismissed.
The debate would likely have continued to escalate for weeks, but on Tuesday afternoon, Prantner finally pulled the plug. There had been another conversation with Kunasek. During this conversation, Kunasek reportedly asked the “crucial question” once again: whether Prantner could still fully fulfill his duties as a board member for Styria. The answer the previous week had been “yes.”
On Tuesday, Prantner answered the question with “No,” according to Kunasek’s office. “Consequently, he will therefore step down from his role as a member of the foundation board effective immediately. Governor Mario Kunasek has taken note of this decision.”
Prantner: “I am accepting the consequences”
The “Krone” also has a statement from Thomas Prantner: “After weeks of media discussions, partisan attacks, and defamatory remarks against me in the state parliament, I do not wish to be a burden on Styrian state politics and the state government. However, an unconditional basis of trust with the State of Styria is a prerequisite for being able to fully carry out this important task. Therefore, I am accepting the consequences and stepping down from my position as a member of the ORF Foundation Board.”
Prantner emphasizes that he has “worked intensively to ensure a strong ORF Styria regional studio in terms of budget, personnel, and programming, to expand nationwide TV broadcasts with a Styrian focus, and to implement structural reforms at ORF headquarters.” Professionally, he will focus exclusively on his communications agency C 3 in the future.
Other members of the Board of Trustees at Küniglberg should follow his example.
Mario Kunasek
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
“Other board members should follow his example”
“Since Prantner is the board member representing all Styrians, yet faced resistance from large segments of the state’s political establishment, I no longer see the basis for a trusting collaboration in the interest of the state. Other members of the ORF board at Küniglberg should follow his example,” says Kunasek, referring to other members of the ORF board who are facing criticism, including chairmen Heinz Lederer and Gregor Schütze.
Kunasek once again thanks Prantner for his work, such as the financial strengthening of the Styrian regional studio. The state government intends to begin the search for a successor immediately, with a decision expected shortly. Kunasek also proposes a state parliament motion to the federal government to amend the ORF Act: In “justified cases,” ORF board members should be subject to dismissal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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