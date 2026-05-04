Dubious alibis: HiPP blackmailer breaks his silence!

The background to this insane case? Because he lost his job at the Hipp branch in Gmunden—according to the alleged blackmailer, being fired wouldn’t have bothered him—the 39-year-old father of three is said to have poisoned jars of baby food and placed them on supermarket shelves. For nearly 40 days, the rat poison thriller had left hundreds of thousands of parents in a state of sheer terror. One of the six tampered jars is still missing. Five have been recovered—one, sold in Burgenland, remains missing.