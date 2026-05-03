The conductor opened the restroom
“Suddenly I was standing naked in front of all the passengers!”
The conductor opened the train restroom while a 29-year-old man was sitting on the toilet due to diarrhea. The man feels exposed in the truest sense of the word. Now a dispute is raging over appropriate compensation.
Peter C. (name changed) will likely never forget this Cityjet trip on January 27 of this year from Baden (Lower Austria) to Vienna. “I was suffering from diarrhea that day. I had to use the restroom on the train,” explains the 29-year-old entrepreneur. However, because the restroom was occupied, C. chose the accessible restroom. Suddenly, there was a knock on the door, and the conductor asked to see his ticket.
Pants Down
“Although I explicitly explained my situation, the ÖBB employee opened the restroom door from the outside,” C. recounts—he suddenly found himself standing naked in plain view with his pants down in front of all the passengers. Since the accessible restroom is larger than the standard train restroom, he had to stand up in order to close the door again. In addition, he was subjected to verbal abuse and insults from the train staff.
C. filed a complaint with the railway company: “This moment of humiliation was particularly distressing for me.” He demanded 2,500 euros and an annual pass as compensation.
I am seeking justice and appropriate compensation. 300 euros does not seem appropriate to me.
Der betroffene Fahrgast Peter C.
Differing Accounts
The incident was investigated internally by ÖBB. “Perceptions of the incident differ,” the report states. The train attendants stated that they had waited several minutes outside the restroom door after the passenger had informed them of his “health issues.” Since the train was already approaching Vienna, the passenger was then asked again to show his ticket—and they announced they would open the door. “In addition, an employee positioned himself in such a way that the other passengers’ view was blocked,” says an ÖBB spokesperson. C. disputes this.
Opening a locked restroom door is an exception. Such a measure is only taken when there are specific concerns.
Ein ÖBB-Sprecher
Dispute over compensation
At least the federal railway acknowledges that “the situation was very unpleasant for C.” and is therefore offering 300 euros as well as a “goodie package” from Sonnentor: “As a sign of regret, not as an admission of misconduct by the train crew,” as emphasized.
C., however, does not consider this “adequate compensation.” He has since filed a complaint with the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.