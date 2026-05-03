“Suddenly I was standing naked in front of all the passengers!”

Differing Accounts

The incident was investigated internally by ÖBB. “Perceptions of the incident differ,” the report states. The train attendants stated that they had waited several minutes outside the restroom door after the passenger had informed them of his “health issues.” Since the train was already approaching Vienna, the passenger was then asked again to show his ticket—and they announced they would open the door. “In addition, an employee positioned himself in such a way that the other passengers’ view was blocked,” says an ÖBB spokesperson. C. disputes this.