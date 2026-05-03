Thunderstorms are expected
Severe weather: Formula 1 race in Miami starts early!
The Formula 1 race in Miami has been moved up due to fears of severe weather and will start today, Sunday, at 7:00 p.m. CEST (followthe live ticker here on Sportkrone.at). Originally, the fourth Grand Prix of the year was scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. CEST. However, due to the potential threat of lightning strikes, officials from the premier class of motorsport decided to move up the start time of the race in Florida.
This is due in no small part to local regulations regarding thunderstorms and lightning. If lightning strikes within a reasonable radius of the racetrack, the event would have to be interrupted, and those present would have to seek shelter. The organizers want to avoid that.
Contingency Plan in the Drawers
Last year, impending storms forced the governing body to issue a protocol more than two hours before the race start in case the track had to be evacuated due to a lightning strike. In the end, however, the weather forecast did not materialize. Oscar Piastri in the McLaren went on to win the race. This time, Kimi Antonelli will start from pole position in the Mercedes.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) considers itself prepared for the effects of the weather. A spokesperson explained at the start of the weekend that they are monitoring the weather conditions very closely. Based on last year’s experience, there is already an emergency plan in place that can be activated if necessary.
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