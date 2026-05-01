ORF confidential reports contain explosive revelations

“The picture is devastating”

According to Westenthaler, 60 employees were interviewed for each of the compliance reports, and “the picture is devastating. Here, there is not only the appearance of inappropriate behavior, but the inappropriate behavior has been objectively confirmed.” If Weißmann was fired due to the appearance of inappropriate behavior by Thurnher, further dismissals must now follow, Westenthaler said.

He demands that consequences be taken as soon as possible. “Ms. Thurnher must not wait until summer, but act immediately.” Westenthaler read the reports under strict confidentiality in a small room under supervision. He even had to hand over his cell phone.