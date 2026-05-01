Will there be lawsuits now?
ORF confidential reports contain explosive revelations
The confidential reports on the many scandals at ORF have the potential to cause a major uproar. At its last meeting, the Foundation Board had demanded the release of four previously sealed documents and was granted access to them this week. Legal consequences now loom.
Four confidential reports were made available to the Foundation Board, most notably the one regarding the sexual harassment allegations against the resigned ORF Director General Roland Weißmann. The Foundation Board members also gained access to Pius Strobl’s scandalous luxury pension agreement.
The former Green Party politician had agreed to a pension contract with Weißmann’s predecessor, Alexander Wrabetz, for which the ORF had to set aside 2.4 million euros in provisions. Weißmann refused to honor this contract.
Although Peter Westenthaler, the board member appointed by the FPÖ, is legally prohibited from disclosing details of the contract, he can draw conclusions and sees grounds for suspicion of embezzlement and financial statement fraud in the Strobl case.
Suspicions of embezzlement and balance sheet fraud
Interim Director General Ingrid Thurnher would have to file a complaint; otherwise, she would be making herself liable to prosecution, Westenthaler said in an interview with the “Krone.” And the public prosecutor’s office would actually have to take action ex officio.
The third report concerns former ORF Lower Austria Regional Director Robert Ziegler, who was forced to step down in 2023 following allegations from the editorial staff regarding ÖVP-friendly reporting as well as the belittling, humiliation, and public humiliation of editors.
The fourth case involves ORF 3 head Peter Stöber. He, too, faces allegations regarding his leadership style. Once again, the issues at hand are toxic leadership behavior, bullying, and editorial interference.
“The picture is devastating”
According to Westenthaler, 60 employees were interviewed for each of the compliance reports, and “the picture is devastating. Here, there is not only the appearance of inappropriate behavior, but the inappropriate behavior has been objectively confirmed.” If Weißmann was fired due to the appearance of inappropriate behavior by Thurnher, further dismissals must now follow, Westenthaler said.
He demands that consequences be taken as soon as possible. “Ms. Thurnher must not wait until summer, but act immediately.” Westenthaler read the reports under strict confidentiality in a small room under supervision. He even had to hand over his cell phone.
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