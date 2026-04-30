Kostyuk still won’t shake Potapova’s hand!

One trickier than the other—two big questions had arisen at the WTA 1000 in Madrid ahead of the semifinal match between Anastasia Potapova and Marta Kostyuk! First: Which of the two top players would advance to the final? And second: Would the Ukrainian Kostyuk refuse to shake hands with the Russian-born, newly naturalized Austrian Potapova, as she had done in previous matches? The quick answer to the latter question: Yes!