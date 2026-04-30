Heartbreaking
Former NFL pro dies at just 35!
Death came for him far too soon: At just 35 years old, former NFL pro Josh Mauro has died completely unexpectedly for the sports world!
As Greg Mauro, the father of the longtime defensive end, announced via social media, his son Josh “took his last breath on earth and his first in heaven” last Thursday.
6 feet 6 inches tall and officially weighing 294 pounds
During his active career, the 6-foot-6, 294-pound Josh Mauro spent most of his time with the Arizona Cardinals. He had initially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as an “undrafted free agent,” but was released when the final roster was set before the start of the season. It was only after that that he joined the Cardinals. After four seasons and 47 appearances in the NFL regular season, he spent one year each with the New York Giants (12 games) and the Las Vegas Raiders (13 games) before returning to the Cardinals at the end of his career and playing eight more games over two seasons.
“With many tears and broken hearts...”
Mauro’s most successful season was likely 2016, when he recorded 32 tackles in 15 games.
While there is no further information regarding the specific circumstances of Josh Mauro’s death, his father Greg asked on Facebook for prayers for his son and the family. “With many tears and broken hearts, but firmly anchored in the unshakable certainty that our beloved Josh is now healed and made new—in the presence of the Lord—we humbly ask for your prayers as our family grieves the painful loss of our wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend.”
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