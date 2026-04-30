Former NFL pro dies at just 35!

6 feet 6 inches tall and officially weighing 294 pounds

During his active career, the 6-foot-6, 294-pound Josh Mauro spent most of his time with the Arizona Cardinals. He had initially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as an “undrafted free agent,” but was released when the final roster was set before the start of the season. It was only after that that he joined the Cardinals. After four seasons and 47 appearances in the NFL regular season, he spent one year each with the New York Giants (12 games) and the Las Vegas Raiders (13 games) before returning to the Cardinals at the end of his career and playing eight more games over two seasons.