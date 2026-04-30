Fire department response
Fire at the wake for Thomas Stipsits’ grandmother
The memorial dinner for the grandmother of cabaret artist and actor Thomas Stipsits came to an abrupt end on Thursday in Stinatz, Burgenland. Due to a kitchen fire, all mourners had to leave the restaurant immediately.
Comedian, actor, and author Thomas Stipsits had a particularly close relationship with his grandmother in Stinatz. He immortalized her in his Stinatz crime novels. Just a few days ago, he had bid her farewell with a touching message, after having unexpectedly canceled all his performances.
Thick smoke poured out of the kitchen
The funeral took place on Thursday in the southern Burgenland municipality, followed by a funeral reception at the Krčmarovi Inn. Toward the end of the solemn ceremony, however, a fire alarm suddenly went off and thick smoke poured out of the kitchen. All mourners had to leave the building immediately.
Landlord tried to extinguish the fire
A total of six fire departments were alerted, and emergency medical services and police also responded to the scene. According to initial reports, the fire was in the kitchen and is believed to have started in the restaurant’s deep fryer. The owner reportedly tried to extinguish the flames himself. In doing so, he likely suffered smoke inhalation.
Rescued through a window
Several mourners and a firefighter were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two people had to be rescued by the fire department through a window. The fire itself was quickly brought under control.
Grandma wouldn’t have wanted the funeral feast anyway
Stipsits himself was also present at the wake. After the initial shock, he remarked that his grandmother would never have wanted a wake anyway. She had always been a frugal woman.
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