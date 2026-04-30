Cell with the Cobra Killer
Drug Deals at the Police Department: Undercover Agent in Custody
A Scandalous Affair at the Federal Criminal Police Office! According to a witness for the prosecution, an undercover agent is allegedly involved in drug deals himself. The officer is in pretrial detention; traces of narcotics were found in his kitchen. For the defendant’s attorney, this is “easily explained,” and the statements are contradictory.
They are considered secret moles in the underworld, live dangerously—and regularly operate in a legal gray area. With their help, the Federal Criminal Police Office has already solved countless high-profile criminal cases. In Austria, the use of undercover investigators (VE) is strictly regulated by law upon order of the public prosecutor’s office. The requirements: only for the investigation of serious crimes, particularly organized crime or terrorism.
Fake transactions permitted for deception
Unlike in the U.S., for example, undercover agents in Austria are not permitted to incite crimes that would not have been committed without their involvement (i.e., a ban on the so-called “agent provocateur”). However, sham transactions are permitted; nevertheless, investigators may not commit crimes of their own that go beyond what is necessary for deception. Everything is strictly monitored to prevent abuse.
Drug residues found during raid in kitchen
But sometimes undercover agents cross the line. This is now the allegation facing an undercover investigator! The scandalous police affair involves suspicion of abuse of office. Last Saturday, a raid was carried out at the home address of an undercover informant in the Styrian district of Voitsberg.
The minor paper trail found on my client can be explained by the transfer of funds for sham transactions. The incriminating statements are also contradictory.
Anwalt Andreas Kleinbichler
Bild: Jürgen Fuchs
A juicy detail: drug residues were reportedly found in the kitchen during the raid. A witness for the prosecution also testified that the undercover investigator (presumption of innocence applies) allegedly sold him two kilograms of the synthetic drug speed.
The rebuttal from the defendant’s attorney, Mag. Andreas Kleinbichler: “The small amounts found can be explained by the transfer of drugs for a sham transaction. Pretrial detention is actually not warranted; the contradictory statements will be clarified during the proceedings.”
In the same cell as a Cobra colleague suspected of murder
The officer is currently being held at the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility in the same cell as the police colleague from the elite Cobra unit who is alleged to have killed his Tinder affair partner...
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