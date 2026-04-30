Girl dies 30 hours before scooter helmet mandate

Stop sign likely ignored

It was exactly 5:55 p.m. when the terrible accident occurred. According to Lower Austria police, the two girls, who are from the area, were riding together on an e-scooter on the L6140 country road. Although the teenagers likely stopped briefly at the intersection with Manker Straße (B29), they reportedly ignored the stop sign posted there, according to police. A 23-year-old man driving his company bus at the same time attempted an emergency stop and swerved to avoid the collision, but struck the girls on the e-scooter with full force.