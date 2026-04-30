Without a helmet
Girl dies 30 hours before scooter helmet mandate
Just under 30 hours before the helmet requirement for young e-scooter riders would have gone into effect, two girls were involved in an accident in Oberndorf, Lower Austria. Without helmets, the 12-year-olds rode their electric scooter through a stop sign—the driver of a company van was unable to brake in time.
On Wednesday after school, they likely just wanted to take advantage of the beautiful weather for a short evening ride on their e-scooters. However, the carefree scooter ride of two 12-year-old girls in Oberndorf near Scheibbs ended in the death of one of the friends.
Stop sign likely ignored
It was exactly 5:55 p.m. when the terrible accident occurred. According to Lower Austria police, the two girls, who are from the area, were riding together on an e-scooter on the L6140 country road. Although the teenagers likely stopped briefly at the intersection with Manker Straße (B29), they reportedly ignored the stop sign posted there, according to police. A 23-year-old man driving his company bus at the same time attempted an emergency stop and swerved to avoid the collision, but struck the girls on the e-scooter with full force.
The tragic consequences: The driver of the e-scooter was seriously injured and, according to police, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Linz. Her passenger, however, could not be saved by emergency responders—she died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the car was not physically injured but suffered severe shock.
New E-Scooter Rules
A grim detail on the side: The new rules for e-scooters, which took effect today, might have prevented the death of one of the 12-year-olds. Neither of the two girls was wearing a helmet during their ride, which has been mandatory for riders under 16 since May 1.
Additional rules from the amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO): Starting in May, e-scooters are classified as vehicles with their own special rules and must therefore be equipped with turn signals at the ends of the handlebars, a horn, reflectors, and lights; the blood alcohol limit is lowered to 0.5 per mille.
In the girls’ case, those rules were unfortunately not yet in effect. This is not the first time the “Krone” has been at the accident intersection north of Scheibbs: In June 2017, sausage manufacturer Hans Moser (49) failed to see a truck at the same spot and paid with his life.
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read the original article here.
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