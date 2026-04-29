Maximum security
Song Contest: Stadthalle Now Under “Lockdown”
A lockdown, meticulous checks like at an airport, and the strictest security measures have turned the Vienna Stadthalle into a high-security facility. Everything is now in place for the world’s biggest music festival. The “Krone” was on site.
Things are slowly but surely getting serious for the world’s biggest and most colorful music show: just a few days before the Stadthalle once again becomes Europe’s stage, there was one last on-site inspection on Wednesday shortly before access was restricted.
Starting today, April 29, the “lockdown phase” begins, as it’s called in law enforcement jargon. That means security measures on par with an airport. From now on, all visitors must undergo a comprehensive screening upon entry. This includes ID checks, metal detector scans, the use of sniffer dogs, and surveillance cameras.
Major security concerns regarding Israel
For the special units on site, who are conducting constant checks, this is an important day and, at the same time, a significant turning point compared to the past weeks of intensive preparations, as the Vienna Police emphasize. At 5 p.m., the entire premises will then be cleared. Everyone present must leave the premises. The Stadthalle will be searched once again, down to the last corner—by explosive detection dogs and police officers.
After all, the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest brings not only international attention, tens of thousands of guests, and multinational delegations to Vienna. The security situation is considered extremely tense. Not only, but especially because of Israel’s participation. The country is embroiled in the Gaza and Iran conflicts. Security concerns therefore play a major role. The safety of the guests is, after all, the top priority.
The two semifinals will take place at the Stadthalle on May 12 and 14, 2026 (Tuesday and Thursday), and the grand finale of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 16, 2026 (Saturday). Around 500 security personnel, both in uniform and in plain clothes, are on duty daily around Austria’s largest event hall. In addition, specialized law enforcement units are on standby to respond quickly in case of an emergency.
The production equipment was also carefully inspected
However, police operations began as early as late March with the start of renovation work at the Stadthalle. Explosives experts, together with sniffer dogs, regularly inspected the main venue and the delivered materials, which are also screened using a scanner from Vienna International Airport. The first artists and delegations will arrive as early as next week. More good news: Just in time for the ESC, the main hall will be equipped with a new air conditioning system.
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