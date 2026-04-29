Söndergaard Takes Over as Head Coach of the ÖFB Women’s Team

Danish coach Lars Söndergaard has replaced Alexander Schriebl as head coach of the Austrian women’s national soccer team in the middle of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The ÖFB announced this on Wednesday. Schriebl had been introduced as the new head coach of the women’s team in January of last year. However, in the 14 matches under the Salzburg native, there were nine losses and only three wins. Söndergaard (67) served as coach of the Danish women’s team until 2023.