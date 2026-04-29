Schriebl Replaced
Söndergaard Takes Over as Head Coach of the ÖFB Women’s Team
Danish coach Lars Söndergaard has replaced Alexander Schriebl as head coach of the Austrian women’s national soccer team in the middle of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. The ÖFB announced this on Wednesday. Schriebl had been introduced as the new head coach of the women’s team in January of last year. However, in the 14 matches under the Salzburg native, there were nine losses and only three wins. Söndergaard (67) served as coach of the Danish women’s team until 2023.
“A year and a half ago, we embarked on a bold new beginning and took quite a risk in doing so. However, in what has been a very challenging overall situation, this project did not pan out as we had hoped,” said ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel regarding the change. Despite the 0-0 draw against Germany, which was recently viewed as a positive result, the decision was made to make a change.
Schriebl had taken over from Irene Fuhrmann with the aim of initiating a personnel overhaul. Ten players made their national team debuts under the former FC Bergheim coach. However, this progress was slowed by serious injuries to key players such as Sarah Zadrazil, Marie-Therese Höbinger, and Lilli Purtscheller in recent months. Schriebl’s assistant coach, Sara Schaible, must also leave.
“Recognized Figure”
In Austria, Söndergaard has worked in men’s soccer as a coach for Austria Salzburg, Austria Vienna, GAK, and Wacker Innsbruck. The Dane is “a respected figure in European soccer,” said Schöttel. Söndergaard will initially lead the ÖFB women’s team through the end of the campaign for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Austria currently sits in fourth place in the qualifiers, behind Germany, Norway, and Slovenia. The playoff in the fall offers another chance to qualify for the World Cup.
“That’s why it was important for us to set a clear course now,” Schöttel explained. The first match under Söndergaard will be the home game against Slovenia on June 5 at Sport-Club-Platz in Vienna. In his home country, he served as head coach of the women’s national team for six years. During that time, the Danish women’s team competed in one World Cup and one European Championship.
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