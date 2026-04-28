Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In just two years:

The metal industry is moving away, 10,000 jobs lost!

Nachrichten
28.04.2026 19:55
According to a recent survey, domestic companies plan to continue cutting jobs domestically and ...
According to a recent survey, domestic companies plan to continue cutting jobs domestically and create jobs abroad instead.(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Vergil Siegl
Von Vergil Siegl

Christian Knill, national spokesperson for Austria’s largest industrial sector, the metalworking industry, is sounding the alarm: The industry has cut over 10,000 jobs in two years. According to a recent survey, four out of ten companies plan to cut more jobs. While many firms do want to create new jobs—they intend to do so abroad. The result: Austria faces the threat of deindustrialization.

0 Kommentare

Over the past two years, the metalworking industry, which generates a production value of 47 billion euros, has cut more than 10,000 jobs, 4,700 of them in the past year alone. “On top of that, there were another 3,000 to 4,000 temporary workers,” says Knill. As a result, the industry—which includes leading companies such as Doppelmayr, Engel, Rosendahl, Otto Bock, Hörbiger, and Palfinger—is faltering as a job engine (see chart). Knill: “From 2000 to 2023, we increased employment by over 22 percent, despite automation and rising labor costs. But in the last two years, there has been a downward trend.”

(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

In total, the metalworking industry currently still employs around 130,000 people here. But that could change soon. Knill: “We’re seeing that companies with the option to produce elsewhere are scaling back operations here in Austria and shifting production to other countries where the cost structure is more favorable.” Relocation is primarily occurring to Eastern European countries such as Romania. Knill warns: “Ultimately, this leads to the deindustrialization of Austria. We must do everything in our power to prevent this and put a stop to it so that this trend does not continue.”

Job cuts at home, job creation abroad
According to a new survey, however, the outlook is bleak: 41 percent of companies say they will cut jobs domestically over the next five years. Only 15 percent expect to increase employment. The picture is quite different among those companies with locations abroad: 60 percent of them plan to create new jobs there (see chart).

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

Companies in the metalworking industry are also currently cutting back on costs when it comes to training the next generation. Knill: “The number of new apprentices in our sector has dropped by about 16 percent between 2023 and 2025. That is an alarming sign. Due to a lack of future prospects, some companies are cutting back on apprentice training.” According to the survey, 13 percent of companies plan to further reduce the number of new apprentices over the next three years.

Christian Knill, spokesperson for the metalworking industry: “This is an alarming sign.”
Christian Knill, spokesperson for the metalworking industry: “This is an alarming sign.”(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Still, the industry spokesperson also sees positive developments in labor costs: The two-year collective bargaining agreement from last year provides for an increase in actual wages of just 1.9 percent and in collectively agreed wages of 2.1 percent this November. Knill: “This is most likely lower than inflation, which is currently forecast at 2.7 percent. Thus, our collective agreement helps curb inflation.” For companies, this means less financial strain and slightly improved competitiveness.

According to Knill, the 2027/2028 dual budget, the outlines of which were presented on Monday, also gives cause for hope that the situation may still improve. The reduction in non-wage labor costs, which is set to take effect in 2028, is “a good first step.” The government’s industrial strategy is also “not bad, with 117 measures. What’s important is that it gets implemented!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
28.04.2026 19:55
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf