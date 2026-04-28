The metal industry is moving away, 10,000 jobs lost!

In total, the metalworking industry currently still employs around 130,000 people here. But that could change soon. Knill: “We’re seeing that companies with the option to produce elsewhere are scaling back operations here in Austria and shifting production to other countries where the cost structure is more favorable.” Relocation is primarily occurring to Eastern European countries such as Romania. Knill warns: “Ultimately, this leads to the deindustrialization of Austria. We must do everything in our power to prevent this and put a stop to it so that this trend does not continue.”